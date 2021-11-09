No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Duke live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

Tuesday’s Champion’s Classic at Madison Square Garden will feature two of the bluest of bloods in college basketball tipping off their respective seasons as the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils will meet the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats.

For Duke, this marks the beginning of the final year of head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s illustrious tenure in Durham. The Blue Devils are trying to send Coach K out on a high note this year after a mediocre 2020-21 campaign where they finished 13-11 and sat at home for the NCAA Tournament. Duke is returning three starters along with adding five-star freshman Paolo Banchero, who some have projected to go as high as No. 1 in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Kentucky is also trying to reverse course after a disastrous 2020-21 season where they went 9-16 and also missed the NCAA Tournament. In response, head coach John Calipari has revamped UK’s roster with a mix of freshman like five-star forward Daimion Collins and transfers like former Georgia guard Sahvir Wheeler.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Duke

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Where to stream online: WatchESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -1

Total: 148.5

The Pick

Duke -1

Given their struggles in their pre-season exhibition against Miles College, it’s going to take this Kentucky roster some time to gel. This Blue Devil team will be more equipped to come out strong out the gate and should come out victorious with a cushy win in MSG.

