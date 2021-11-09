UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 2 UCLA Bruins will begin the march to what they hope to be a return trip to the Final Four on Tuesday when hosting CSU Bakersfield to open the 2021-22 season.

UCLA was last seen making a surprise run to the Final Four this past spring before a Jalen Suggs buzzer-beater dramatically ended their season in the national semifinal. As the No. team in the country heading into a new season, the Bruins have several key pieces from last year’s team returning to Westwood. The lead returner is of course Johnny Juzang, who thrust himself into the national spotlight during the NCAA Tournament. The former Kentucky guard is an AP Pre-season All -American and a frontrunner for several national player of the year awards.

CSU Bakersfield also had their season end in heartbreak last year as they were eliminated from the Big West tournament by UC Davis via a last-second layup. The Roadrunners are led by senior Justin Edler-Davis, who is the leading scorer amongst their returnees this season.

How to watch UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom, Los Angeles, CA

TV: PAC12 Network

Where to stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -21

Total: 135.5

The Pick

UCLA -21

The Bruins return plenty, should be one of the better defensive teams in the country, and Johnny Juzang wants to show the NBA what they’re missing with him still being in college. Bruins go big at home on opening night.

