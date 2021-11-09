No. 3 Kansas vs. Michigan State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Kansas Jayhawks and Michigan State Spartans meet up in what should be an exciting opener on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams will be eager to embark on bounce-back seasons in 2021-22.

The Jayhawks, second in the Big 12 (21-9, 12-6), were ousted from last year’s NCAA tournament in the Round of 32, and had their lowest win total since 1989. Head coach Bill Self’s recruiting over the offseason has been commendable, adding eight new scholarship players to his roster. They should be in great position to remain in the top-10 throughout the season.

For Michigan State, finishing eighth in the Big Ten (15-13, 9-11), the pressure of returning to the winning culture they’re accustomed to couldn’t be heavier. They lost in the play-in round against the UCLA Bruins last year, and will need to try to navigate their way through a number of quality teams in their conference. The long road begins with Kansas.

How to watch Kansas vs. Michigan State

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -4.5

Total: 143

The Pick

Kansas -4.5

Kansas will be further along to start the season than Sparty and they have a tried and true veteran like grad transfer Remy Martin leading the way. The Jayhawks should win comfortably here.

