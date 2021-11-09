No. 24 UConn vs. Central Connecticut live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The UConn Huskies and Central Connecticut Blue Devils are set to match up for the first game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies will hope to have a repeat of this same matchup from last year’s opening night — defeating the Blue Devils 102-75.

UConn comes in as the No. 24-ranked team in college basketball after finishing third (15-8, 11-6) in the Big East a year ago. Head coach Dan Hurley lost James Bouknight to the NBA, but still has a sharp unit returning for the new campaign.

Central Connecticut finished the 2020-21 season ninth in the NEC (5-16, 5-13), and look to have better success under new head coach Patrick Sellers. The program hasn’t had a winning season in a little over a decade. Facing UConn this early should present a positive challenge.

How to watch UConn vs. Central Connecticut

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV: FS1

Where to stream online: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds (Projected)

Spread: UConn -32.5

The Pick

Central Connecticut +32.5

UConn rightfully a heavy favorite and they should be able to easily handle business against a five-win team from last year that’s breaking in a new head coach. However, 31.5 is a bit steep for a young team starting a new season who has to adjust to like without James Bouknight. Take the Blue Devils to cover.

