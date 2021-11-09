 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 24 UConn vs. Central Connecticut live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The UConn Huskies host the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Tuesday, November 9th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Derek Hryn
Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts to his team during a stop in play against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at the Cintas Center. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies and Central Connecticut Blue Devils are set to match up for the first game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies will hope to have a repeat of this same matchup from last year’s opening night — defeating the Blue Devils 102-75.

UConn comes in as the No. 24-ranked team in college basketball after finishing third (15-8, 11-6) in the Big East a year ago. Head coach Dan Hurley lost James Bouknight to the NBA, but still has a sharp unit returning for the new campaign.

Central Connecticut finished the 2020-21 season ninth in the NEC (5-16, 5-13), and look to have better success under new head coach Patrick Sellers. The program hasn’t had a winning season in a little over a decade. Facing UConn this early should present a positive challenge.

How to watch UConn vs. Central Connecticut

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
TV: FS1
Where to stream online: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds (Projected)

Spread: UConn -32.5

The Pick

Central Connecticut +32.5

UConn rightfully a heavy favorite and they should be able to easily handle business against a five-win team from last year that’s breaking in a new head coach. However, 31.5 is a bit steep for a young team starting a new season who has to adjust to like without James Bouknight. Take the Blue Devils to cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

