No. 4 Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary’s live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Villanova Wildcats open up the 2021-22 campaign against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on their home floor Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Villanova starts the year off as heavy favorites to win the Big East, and will hope to get things off to the right start.

With Collin Gillespie returning as team captain after being named Big East Player of the Year last season, Villanova is ready to show the nation they have what it takes to get back on top. They will have their work cut out for them, however, with conference dates against solid UConn, Marquette, Seton Hall and Xavier teams.

As for Mount St. Mary’s, the NEC tournament champs in 2020-21, they should be in for a tall task traveling to play a preseason contender for the NCAA title.

How to watch Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary’s

When: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FS1

Where to stream online: Bally Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds (projected)

Spread: Villanova -24

Total: 131

The Pick

Under 131

Nova should be able to roll here to the point where them outright covering here is also in play. However, the early-season under will be at play here as every team will be trying to find their footing as the new year unfolds. Take the under.

