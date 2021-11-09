Best available running backs on the Week 10 waiver wire

Two prominent running backs will be on bye in Week 10 with David Montgomery and Joe Mixon getting some well-deserved rest. Khalil Herbert and Devontae Booker, who filled in for managers of Montgomery and Saquon Barkley respectively, also won’t be in the lineup. That means managers will likely have to snag some help at the position off the waiver wire. Here are the best running back options on the waiver wire for Week 10.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (42.9 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — Jackonsville Jaguars

Hines made the most of his limited touches against the Jets, recording 74 yards and a touchdown on six carries while also adding 34 receiving yards. The Colts are throwing the ball better, meaning Hines could be more involved in games in general. Jonathan Taylor will still handle a bulk of the carries, but Hines represents a good filler option with some upside in the receiving game.

Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens (13.4 percent)

Next up — Miami Dolphins

Freeman has clearly established himself as the lead back in Baltimore’s committee, although Latavius Murray could return to further muddle the picture there. The running back is getting the most carries, while also having Lamar Jackson’s trust in the receiving game. Jackson is still going to be the team’s best rusher, but Freeman is the running back to have from this team going forward. The Dolphins present a favorable matchup Thursday night.

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (8.1 percent)

Next up — Denver Broncos

There’s going to be plenty of skepticism surrounding Howard leading this backfield. He was supposedly Miami’s top back last season before promptly getting released in favor of Myles Gaskin. The Eagles appear to be giving him the most work though, so the numbers suggest he’s the lead back for now. Miles Sanders is still on injured reserve, so Howard should get the most touches at the position against the Broncos in Week 10.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (58.4 percent)

Next up — New York Jets

Singletary has been seeing more carries than Zack Moss even if the latter gets more work as a receiver and in key situations. The running back has a chance to headline this backfield as Moss is dealing with a concussion. The Jets present a great matchup for Singletary, especially if he’s going to be the lead guy for sure. Look for him to potentially be a strong starter in Week 10.

Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots (7.4 percent)

Next up — Cleveland Browns

The Patriots might have to use Bolden as the lead running back next week with Rhamondre Stevenson suffering a head injury and Damien Harris leaving the game late for the same issue. The status of both running backs is reportedly in doubt, so Bolden naturally becomes the lead running back for the Patriots. Mixon had success agains the Browns in Week 9, so whoever leads the backfield should be in for a decent showing in Week 10.