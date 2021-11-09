Best available wide receivers on the Week 10 waiver wire

Week 9 has come and gone in the NFL, meaning its time to start scanning the waiver wire for potential Week 10 pick ups. We’re into the second half of your fantasy football regular season, which means the playoffs are not too far off. It’s time to find some key cogs that can get you over the hump in December and into January.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Elijah Moore, Jets (26%)

Next up — vs. Bills

The rookie out of Ole Miss has started to come on over the last two weeks , coincidentally in the absence of fellow rookie Zach Wilson. Following a strong performance in their performance against the Bengals in Week 8, he pulled down seven receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts last Thursday.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns (11% Yahoo, 4% ESPN)

Next up — at Patriots

After catching four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals the week prior, DPJ had another solid showing on Sunday in the Browns’ 41-16 stomping of the Bengals on Sunday. He caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in the victory and with Odell Beckham Jr. officially out of the picture in Cleveland, Peoples-Jones stands to get even more targets.

Tim Patrick, Broncos (25% Yahoo and ESPN)

Next up — vs. Eagles

The Broncos scored a shocking 30-16 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday and Tim Patrick had a helping hand in the domination. He caught four of five targets for 85 yards and touchdown in the win.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (58% Yahoo, 49% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Rams

It could be time to start believing in Aiyuk again. The second-year wideout has given solid contributions in back-to-back games and aside from a fumble, he caught six of eight targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the team’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. San Fran will welcome the Rams to Levi Stadium next week for Monday Night Football and with Jalen Ramsey most likely covering Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk could get more looks in prime time.

Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons (1% Yahoo, 0% ESPN)

Next up — at Cowboys

Zaccheaus had his best performance of the season in the Falcons’ victory over the Saints on Sunday, catching three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta will head to Dallas to face the Cowboys this Sunday.

Russell Gage, Falcons (16% Yahoo and ESPN)

Next up — at Cowboys

Gage had a solid afternoon in the win in New Orleans, catching seven of eight targets for 64 yards. He’s put together back-to-back productive performances and with Calvin Ridley still away, he’ll be relied upon even more as the Falcons try to turn their season around.