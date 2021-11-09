Best available tight ends on the Week 10 waiver wire

Tight end is usually the most streamed position in fantasy football, largely because there are only two or three reliable performers at the position per week. Week 10 brings yet another round of tight end options on the waiver wire, and managers can take some relief in knowing the bye week won’t have a big impact on the position. Here are the top tight ends on the waiver wire this week.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars (16.8 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — Indianapolis Colts

Arnold has been productive since the Jaguars acquired him in a trade and is heavily involved in the offense. He had four catches for 60 yards in Sunday’s win over the Bills, and should be able to work intermediate routes with high effectiveness against the Colts in Week 10.

Ryan Griffin, New York Jets (0.1 percent)

Next up — Buffalo Bills

The Jets need to have Mike White back in at quarterback for this offense to function, and Griffin stands to benefit. The tight end had four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, which is about what managers should expect from a streamer. Griffin is going to be available in basically every league, and he might be a great value play in DFS lineups.

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (1.0 percent)

Next up — Jacksonville Jaguars

Doyle has caught a touchdown pass in back-to-back games, so it’s easy to see why he’s on this list. The tight end is widely available in most leagues and has Carson Wentz’s trust in the redzone. Unfortunately, Doyle is not involved much in the offense between the 20s. That could be the biggest drawback to putting him in the starting lineup in Week 10.

Josiah Deguara, Green Bay Packers (2.3 percent)

Next up — Seattle Seahawks

Deguara didn’t do much on the stat sheet against Kansas City but he’s clearly become the lead tight end in Green Bay. The Packers didn’t get Robert Tonyan involved much prior to his injury, so there’s some risk involved with this player. With Aaron Rodgers set to come back, Deguara’s stock gets a decent bump for Week 10.

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers (69.0 percent)

Next up — Minnesota Vikings

Week 9 was a frustrating outing for Cook’s managers, who saw their tight end get four catches for 48 yards and a two-point conversion while LA’s other tight ends caught touchdowns. The Chargers clearly like to use their size near the endzone, so Cook is eventually going to get some scores. He’s not as widely available as some other players but he does have more upside. Cook is a high-end streamer for Week 10 at tight end.