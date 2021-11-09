Best available D/STs on the Week 10 waiver wire

Defense and special teams are probably the unit that’s changed the most on fantasy football rosters throughout the course of the year based on matchups, so searching for a new defense this week shouldn’t come as anything new to fantasy managers.

Unless you have an all-world defense, like the Buffalo Bills or Los Angeles Rams, you’re probably normally just going week by week seeing which D can give you an edge. This week, we have a couple of suggestions to make sure you get the most out of your defense and special teams.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Next up — at Patriots

The Cleveland Browns put on a masterclass in shutting down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense in a 41-16 beatdown on Sunday. They forced a fumble and picked off Burrow twice, one of them being a 99-yard Denzel Ward pick-six. They also came away with five sacks, capping a dominant afternoon.

The Browns have the 12-ranked unit in the league on ESPN and have been capable of putting up explosive peformances like Sunday’s from time-to-time this season.

Titans D/ST (8% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Saints

One of the surprising outcomes of Sunday Night Football was the Titans’ defense completely dismantling Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense. They picked off Stafford twice, one of them being a Kevin Byard pick-six, and sacked him five times in a 28-16 victory.

That marks three consecutive games where they’ve put up more than 10 points in ESPN PPR leagues. With a matchup against a Saints team relying on backup quarterbacks this Sunday, they should be good for another solid performance.

Broncos D/ST (53.2% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Eagles

The Broncos had arguably the upset of the day on Sunday, dominating the Cowboys in a 30-16 victory. The defense recorded four sacks, a fumble, and an interception in the win.

They’ll have another favorable matchup this upcoming Sunday when welcoming to Eagles to Mile High.