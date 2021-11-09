Best available kickers on the Week 10 waiver wire

Need kicker help for your Week 10 matchup in fantasy football? We’ve got you covered.

Here are some specialists to consider picking up off the wire this week.

Week 10 byes: Bears, Bengals, Texans, Giants

Michael Badgley, Colts (25% Yahoo, 12% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Jaguars

Badgley has been consistent for the Colts since stepping in for an injured Rodrigo Blankenship in Week 6. He has made 4/4 field goal attempts through four weeks and booted six extra points in the team’s 45-30 victory over the Jets last Thursday. He should have several opportunities to put points on the board with the Jaguars in town this Sunday.

Younghoe Koo, Falcons (64% Yahoo, 50% ESPN)

Next up — at Cowboys

The hero for the Falcons on Sunday was Younghoe Koo, who booted the game-winning field goal as time expired to lift them to a 27-25 victory over the Saints. He had his fourth consecutive game of booting at least two field goals and nailed three extra points in the process.

Chris Boswell, Steelers (15% Yahoo, 7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Lions

Boswell suffered a concussion during an unsuccessful fake field goal attempt in Week 8, but he shouldn’t miss any time moving forward. Boswell has been money for the Steelers throughout the season, connecting on 12/12 field goal attempts and staying perfect on 12 PATs. He’ll have a chance to put up more points as the Steelers face the lowly Lions on Sunday.