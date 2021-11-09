Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. 76ers Tuesday

We have a small three-game slate in the Association on Tuesday night with a doubleheader on TNT starting at 7:30 p.m. ET between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Sixers (8-3), who lost 103-96 to the New York Knicks on Monday night and snapped their six-game winning streak. The Bucks (4-6) have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a seven-point road loss to the Washington Wizards. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bucks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -5.5

The Sixers come into tonight’s game as 5.5-point underdogs at the Wells Fargo Center after playing a hard-fought game on Monday night against the Knicks. Philadelphia did not have Joel Embiid in the contest, who is one of four players on the health and safety protocol. The Sixers, however, did get Danny Green back in last night’s game, which gives them another scoring option on the perimeter.

But it remains to be seen how Philadelphia will come out after only playing eight guys on Monday and now having to go up against a well-rested Bucks squad. The Sixers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 1-2 ATS as a home underdog this season. If you’re the Bucks, this is the perfect spot for a get right game and snap your two-game losing streak.

The defending NBA champions have had their struggles throughout the early part of the schedule, but still have the capability to snap out of their slump at any moment. The Bucks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games and 4-1 ATS in their last five games against Philadelphia. They are also 3-1 ATS this season when listed as the road favorite. I’m going to roll with the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick up the win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 218

As previously mentioned, the Bucks have lost four out of their last five games. In those four losses, they’ve been held under 100 points each time. They will go up against a Sixers’ team that is missing a couple of key defenders, which should make a difference. It would not be a surprise to Giannis and Jrue Holiday go off tonight. However, Philly has some guys, who can put the ball in the basket such as Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang, and Furkan Korkmaz. But neither team has been profitable with the over as the Bucks are 2-8 and the Sixers are 3-8 this season.

