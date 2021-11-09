Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers (5-4) will play host to the Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) on Tuesday night at the Staples Center with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Blazers have won their last two straight, taking down the Pacers 110-106 and the Lakers 105-90 at home, but now they’ll set out on a four-game road trip. The Clips are riding a four-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Hornets 120-106 on Sunday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Clippers are favored by three points and set at -145 on the moneyline. The Blazers are at +125, while the point total is set at 221.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3 (-110)

The spread is relatively close which is expected since both teams have been playing well recently. The real kicker for Portland is that they’ve just been awful on the road. They’ve gone 0-4 away from home, and in fact suffered a humiliating 30-point loss to the Clippers the last time they visited the Staples Center in October. It may not be that big of a loss again this time, but the Clips should take advantage of the Blazers’ abysmal road form and continue their winning streak tonight.

Over/Under: Under 221 (-110)

The Blazers have only hit the Over once in their last eight games, and so far in their two games against the Clippers this season, the two teams have averaged a total of just 202.5. 221 seems a bit high for both of these teams, so going with the Under feels like the safe bet here.

