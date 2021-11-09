Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Jazz Tuesday

The Utah Jazz (7-3) will face off against the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) for the second time in five days Tuesday with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The last meeting ended up in a 116-98 victory for the Jazz on Atlanta’s home court. Utah has lost both its games since then to the Heat and the Magic on the road. The Jazz hope to bounce back against a struggling Hawks team again at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jazz favored by eight points, with the total set at 222.5. The moneyline has Utah priced at -365 with the Hawks at +280.

Hawks vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -8 (-115)

The Jazz have been nearly unstoppable this season, and were riding a hot streak until the two Florida teams put a stop to that. Still, they’re undefeated at home and the Hawks have an abysmal 1-6 record on the road this season. Atlanta dropped back-to-back games against the Suns and the Warriors on the road, and the Hawks still got two more on this swing until they head back home. Rudy Gobert has had a monster start to the season, logging double-doubles with points and rebounds in every game so far but two. It’s hard to see the Hawks give Utah a hard time in this one as the Jazz will look to bounce back from those last two losses.

Over/Under: Over 222.5 (-110)

Regardless of results, these two teams know how to score. Atlanta also has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league so that really opens up the Jazz to run up the score on them. The Hawks also have one of the better offenses in the league, proving they can hang offensively when they dropped 65 points in the first half against the Warriors the other night. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.8 points per game, and just put up 37 against the Heat the other night as well. This should prove to be a high-scoring game regardless of who wins.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.