Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 9

After an exciting eight-game schedule in the NBA on Monday, we have a small three-game slate on Tuesday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

CJ McCollum over 4.5 rebounds (+110)

Since we have three games tonight in the Association, there are only so many player props that we can pick from. For our first player prop bet, we are going to go with CJ McCollum over 4.5 rebounds for plus-money.

This season, McCollum is the Blazers’ leading scorer with 22.1 points per game through the first 10 games. However, he’s also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The 30-year-old guard has gone over 4.5 rebounds in five out of 10 games, which includes his last three games. The last time the Trail Blazers played the Los Angeles Clippers, which was on October 25, McCollum had four rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

Mike Conley over 2.5 three-pointers made (-115)

The veteran point guard is off to a tremendous start for the Utah Jazz this season. Conley is averaging 16.1 points per game and shooting a career-high 48.9% from the field and 45.5% from the behind the arc (6.9 attempts per game.) Despite it being a small sample size, the 34-year-old guard is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA and ranked seventh in three-pointers made with 3.1.

Conley has gone over 2.5 three-pointers made in six out of eight games, which includes his last his four games. This will be the second time that the Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks will be playing each other. Last week against the Hawks, Conley scored 13 points on 5-13 FG and 3-nine 3pt FG in 29 minutes. Atlanta’s defense has struggled defending the three-pointer through the early part of this season, allowing teams to shoot 34.9%.

Grayson Allen over 12.5 points (-115)

Allen has stepped up admirably with Milwaukee not having Khris Middleton, who is in health and safety protocol. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game and shooting 43.2% from the field and 40% from three-point range (8.5 attempts per game). Allen has gone over 12.5 points in six out of 10 games this season and averaging 14 points per game on the road this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.