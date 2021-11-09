Chris Carson expected to return to practice on Wednesday for Week 10

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday that starting running back Chris Carson is scheduled to return to practice on Wednesday. Carson has missed the last four games with a neck injury. Carroll did end his comment with “We’ll see how that goes,” so this will be something to track on the Wednesday practice report.

Fantasy football implications

After not having Russell Wilson or Carson for the last few weeks due to injury, the Seahawks’ starting offense is on track to be at full strength for Week 10. Carson was not on the practice field on Monday but Carroll said last week that the veteran running back would go through a series of tests to determine if he can return this week.

The Seahawks would love to get Carson back into the fold as he’s a versatile weapon out of the backfield. This season, the 5-foot-11 running back has 232 yards on 54 carries and three touchdowns, along with six receptions (six targets) for 29 yards. Over the last four games, Seattle had to use a combination of Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer in the backfield.