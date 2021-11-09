How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the November 9th episode

NXT 2.0 comes onto your screens with another live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando tonight.

The show will continue the fallout from Halloween Havoc two weeks ago while setting up new feuds and angles. Last week, rumors leaked that the next NXT Takeover is reportedly set for December 5 but there’s been no official word as of yet. We’ll see if we’ll get an announcement soon.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, November 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

After capturing all of the women’s title belts at Halloween Havoc, Toxic Attraction is standing tall over the entire division. They opened the show in strong fashion but were confronted by the trio of Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter. These six are set to mix it up in a six-women tag team match on tonight’s show, most likely a prelude to future title matches in the near future.

On the men’s side, Bron Breakker dispatched of Andre Chase in a squash last week and took to the mic afterwards to give his props to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for beating him at Halloween Havoc. The upstart Breakker admitted to making mistakes but said it won’t happen again next time.

Ciampa himself cut a promo but was interrupted by NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes re-iterated his claim of being the “A” champion right to Ciampa’s face, so we’re seemingly on a collision course between the two champs son.

Kushida and Ikemen Jiro have formed a new tag team called “Jacket Time” and they will battle the Creed Brothers in tag team action. The former have been feuding with Diamond Mine for the past several weeks, so we’ll see how this beef progresses with this match.