F1 schedule: Brazilian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is back for a second weekend of racing in as many weeks. The circuit is headed to São Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix. You might see references to the São Paulo Grand Prix, but we’ll stick with “Brazilian Grand Prix” for simplicity’s sake. The race is scheduled for Sunday, November 14, but we’ve got a busy two days of activities ahead of the actual race.

The weekend gets started Friday morning with a practice run and the first round of qualifying. The drivers hit the course at 10:30 a.m. ET for practice 1 and then return at 2 p.m. for qualifying.

This is the last race of the year that will feature the two-part sprint qualifying process, so we actually get two days of qualifying. The Friday 2 p.m. run is to set the grid for Saturday’s sprint. The sprint is 100 kilometers and determines the starting grid for Sunday. On Saturday, there’s a practice run at 10 a.m. and then the sprint at 2:30 p.m. Sunday’s race is scheduled for noon ET.

We’ll see a whole host of ESPN channels involved this weekend. On Friday, ESPN2 is broadcasting practice and then ESPNU is airing qualifying. On Saturday, the practice and qualifying will both air on ESPNews. On Sunday, the race will air on ESPN2. It will re-air at 5 p.m. on ESPNews and at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All of the events will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen comes into race weekend as the favorite to win a third straight race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -190, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +225 and then Sergio Pérez at +1200.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

COUNTRY Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, November 12

10:30-11:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

2-3 p.m. — Qualifying — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, November 13

10-11 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNews, WatchESPN

2:30-3 p.m. — Sprint— ESPNews, WatchESPN

Sunday, November 14

Noon-2 p.m. — Brazilian Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Entry list