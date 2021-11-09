CFP show: How to watch second College Football Playoff rankings show on Tuesday, November 9th

College football’s rankings are about to be thrown into chaos during the second set of official rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee. Week two of the committee issuing a Top 25 returns on Tuesday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

After a weekend where No. 2 Alabama had to bat down a pass to beat a bad LSU team at home on the final play, No. 3 Michigan State lost at Purdue, and No. 6 Cincinnati didn’t play very well against Tulsa, we should see some changes at the top.

The selection committee has been pretty lucky during the College Football Playoff era because everything plays itself out, and we haven’t had much controversy. However the initial rankings having undefeated Cincinnati at No. 6 was certainly flawed in the eyes of most, and the Bearcats didn’t do much to help themselves this week.

But as long as they keep winning, they will be one of the top stories in college football every week, as they can become the first Group of Five team to reach the Playoff.

The CFP rankings will be revealed on the following dates and times from Tuesday, November 2nd through Selection Sunday on Sunday, December 5th. All times are ET.