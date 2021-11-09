 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win the College Football Playoff ahead of Week 11

In a season of chaos, the odds board thinks the championship still runs through the SEC.

By Collin Sherwin
Georgia running back Sevaughn Clark runs the ball down the field during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Missouri and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.&nbsp; Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are now a favorite to win the national championship over the 129 teams in college football.

The Dawgs went from +110 last week to -110, which makes sense considering the Alabama Crimson Tide struggled with LSU at home, and the Michigan State Spartans fell from the ranks of the unbeatens. UGA is clearly the No. 1 team in the country, and by all the metrics they’ll just need to prove it on the field the rest of the season.

Georgia likely faces Alabama in the SEC Championship, but even with a loss they’d still make the final four if they can win out the rest of the regular season. The Tide went from +280 to +350 thanks to their unimpressive win. The other big backslides were Cincinnati, who went from +3000 to +5000 thanks to a one-score win vs. Tulsa at home, and Michigan State falling from +4000 to +7000 with a loss at Purdue.

Here are the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff as of November 9th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Football Championship Odds 11/9

Team Odds
Team Odds
Georgia -110
Alabama +360
Ohio State +450
Oklahoma +1400
Oregon +2500
Cincinnati +5000
Michigan +6000
Michigan State +7000
Texas A&M +10000
Oklahoma State +10000
Notre Dame +10000
Iowa +20000
Wake Forest +20000
Pittsburgh +20000
Wisconsin +20000
Baylor +30000
Ole Miss +30000
Utah +30000
North Carolina State +40000
UTSA +50000
Houston +80000
Coastal Carolina +100000
San Diego State +100000
Louisiana-Lafayette +100000
BYU +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation