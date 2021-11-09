Odds to win the College Football Playoff ahead of Week 11

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are now a favorite to win the national championship over the 129 teams in college football.

The Dawgs went from +110 last week to -110, which makes sense considering the Alabama Crimson Tide struggled with LSU at home, and the Michigan State Spartans fell from the ranks of the unbeatens. UGA is clearly the No. 1 team in the country, and by all the metrics they’ll just need to prove it on the field the rest of the season.

Georgia likely faces Alabama in the SEC Championship, but even with a loss they’d still make the final four if they can win out the rest of the regular season. The Tide went from +280 to +350 thanks to their unimpressive win. The other big backslides were Cincinnati, who went from +3000 to +5000 thanks to a one-score win vs. Tulsa at home, and Michigan State falling from +4000 to +7000 with a loss at Purdue.

Here are the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff as of November 9th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

College Football Championship Odds 11/9 Team Odds Team Odds Georgia -110 Alabama +360 Ohio State +450 Oklahoma +1400 Oregon +2500 Cincinnati +5000 Michigan +6000 Michigan State +7000 Texas A&M +10000 Oklahoma State +10000 Notre Dame +10000 Iowa +20000 Wake Forest +20000 Pittsburgh +20000 Wisconsin +20000 Baylor +30000 Ole Miss +30000 Utah +30000 North Carolina State +40000 UTSA +50000 Houston +80000 Coastal Carolina +100000 San Diego State +100000 Louisiana-Lafayette +100000 BYU +100000

