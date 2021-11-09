No. 3 Kansas vs Michigan State predictions, picks for Tuesday matchup with odds, more

College basketball appropriately kicks off in the World’s Most Famous Arena on Tuesday night, as the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the Michigan State Spartans in the first half of a doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, November 9th.

Kansas adds senior Remy Martin from Arizona State to the back court of a team that has Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack in the front court, making them one of the deepest teams in America. Jalen Wilson also returns, and KU is for sure one of the top choices to win the national championship in 2022.

Michigan State had a lead late in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, but ended up falling in OT to eventual Final Four participant UCLA. There are six Top 100 recruits on the roster, but none of them have been a consistent starter in their college career except for Joey Hauser (9.7 ppg last season). There are more questions than answers about this Spartans team, and it will be tough to answer them in the first game of the season against what might be the best team they play all season.

Here’s some data about both teams, and a pick for the game!

No. 3 Kansas: (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Rankings from last season

NET: 17

RPI: 15

KenPom: 27

Michigan State: (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Rankings from last season

NET: 76

RPI: 106

KenPom: 64

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -4.5

Total: 142.5

Moneyline: Kansas -180, Michigan State +155

The Pick

Kansas -4.5

Continuity is probably as important as talent during the opening parts of the college basketball season. And while adding Remy Martin gives KU a new piece they’ll need to integrate, the veteran has played 118 collegiate games so far. He’ll be able to hit the ground running with all the other pieces Kansas has available.

