Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19, status for Week 10 uncertain

The Cleveland Browns have learned that running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19, per Adam Schefter. Both players are vaccinated, which means they can return to play after they have two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

D’Ernest Johnson is currently Chubb’s backup due to Kareem Hunt being on injured reserve with a calf injury. Johnson has impressed as injuries have hurt the Browns running back depth chart. He started in Week 7 against the Broncos and had 168 total yards and a touchdown in the Thursday Night Football win.

If Chubb tested positive on Tuesday, the absolute earliest Chubb could return to the team is on Thursday after a second consecutive negative test. He likely can play without getting in practice this week, so even if it takes until a second positive test on Sunday, he would likely be able to play. In the meantime, Johnson will get first team snaps.

If it looks like both Chubb and Felton will be unable to play this week, the team will sign a running back for depth. Right now, the team has fullback Johnny Stanton on the practice squad. Look for the Browns to add a veteran to the practice squad just in case.