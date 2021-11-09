Shaedon Sharpe to enroll at Kentucky in January, would be eligible to play immediately

No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 Shaedon Sharpe, a a 6-foot-5 guard from London, Ontario, will graduate from Arizona’s Dream City Christian School early and come to the University of Kentucky in January according to his Twitter feed.

Because Sharpe won’t graduate before the NBA season started, he won’t be eligible for the 2022 Draft. But he will be able to cash in using his name, image, and likeness rights at the school with the largest and most obsessive fan base in all of college basketball, Big Blue Nation.

Sharpe is a high a ceiling prospect, and getting in the strength and conditioning program in Lexington as quickly as possible will accelerate his development.

At the 2019 U-16 World Championships, Sharpe averaged 13 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for Canada on the way to the silver medal on a team with players that included Ryan Nembhard of Creighton.

This is a big move in the world of college basketball, whereas college football has seen plenty of early enrollees over the years as they can participate in spring practice while not losing a year of eligibility.

But seasons of eligibility are unlikely to matter to Sharpe, who is very likely to shake Adam Silver’s hand on stage in June of 2023.