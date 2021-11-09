Who is the Browns backup for fantasy football?

Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton both tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter adds that Chubb and Felton are vaccinated, but they’ll need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Along with Chubb and Felton, John Kelly was placed on the COVID/reserve list on Monday and the Browns are still without Kareem Hunt. Therefore, the next man up for the Browns will be D’Ernest Johnson.

Johnson had to step in as the team’s starting running back a couple of weeks when both Chubb and Hunt went down with a calf injury. The former AAF great had one of the best games in his career as he ran over the Denver Broncos’ defense to the tune of 146 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.

The 25-year-old running back was a standout star in fantasy football that week, recording 22.8 fantasy points. Johnson is currently rostered in 45.2% of ESPN leagues, but that number will surely increase if Chubb and Felton cannot play on Sunday.