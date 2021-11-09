Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for November 9th

The best of college basketball gets on the board tonight as most of the AP Preseason Top 25 is in action on Opening Night, November 9th.

Most of the focus will be on Madison Square Garden, with a Champion’s Classic doubleheader to remember as No. 3 Kansas faces Michigan State, and No. 10 Kentucky takes on No. 9 Duke. Those are the only games that see a ranked team not at home, as all the rest are “paycheck games” where the visitor gets a nice donation to the athletic department in exchange for being a double-digit underdog on the road.

For the big favorite teams and coaches, it can be as much about working out the kinks and rotations of new rosters as anything else. But the usual pattern of college basketball is at least one of these games ends up as a loss for the home team, and the chatter will begin about their viability for the NCAA Tournament and beyond. Will there be an unsuspecting victim be this evening?

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on November 9th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 November 9th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 4:30 PM Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers No. 4 Villanova Wildcats FS1 VU -25 132.5 6:00 PM Akron Zips No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes ESPN2 OSU -16.5 141.5 6:30 PM Central Connecticut State Blue Devils No. 24 UConn Huskies FS1 UConn -34 145 7:00 PM Quinnipiac Bobcats No. 21 Maryland Terrapins BTN+ Maryland -22.5 141 7:00 PM No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks Michigan State Spartans ESPN KU -4 141 7:00 PM Loyola Maryland Greyhounds No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels ACCN UNC -25 150 7:00 PM Texas Southern Tigers No. 13 Oregon Ducks PACN UO -20.5 149 7:00 PM Bellarmine Knights No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers BTN+ Purdue -22 145.5 7:00 PM Siena Saints No. 23 St. Bonaventure Bonnies ESPN+ SBU -19 134 7:00 PM UT MartinSkyhawks No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers SECN Tennessee -35 150 8:00 PM Mercer Bears No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks ESPN+ UA -19 150.5 8:00 PM Morehead State Eagles No. 22 Auburn Tigers ESPN+ Auburn -15.5 146 8:00 PM Hofstra Pride No. 15 Houston Cougars ESPN+ UH -19 141 8:00 PM Jackson State Tigers No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini BTN Illinois -27 134.5 8:00 PM Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles No. 12 Memphis Tigers ESPN+ UM -28.5 149 9:00 PM Louisiana Tech Bulldogs No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide SECN UA -11.5 152.5 9:00 PM Dixie St.Trailblazers No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs KHQ/Root Sports GU -40 167 9:00 PM Houston Baptist Huskies No. 5 Texas Longhorns LHN UT -37.5 152 9:00 PM Navy Midshipmen No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers ACCN UVA -15.5 124 9:30 PM No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats No. 9 Duke Blue Devils ESPN Duke -3 148.5 11:00 PM Cal Bakersfield Roadrunners No. 2 UCLA Bruins Pac-12 Network UCLA -23 134

