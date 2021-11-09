Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for November 9th

The best of college basketball gets on the board tonight as most of the AP Preseason Top 25 is in action on Opening Night, November 9th.
Most of the focus will be on Madison Square Garden, with a Champion’s Classic doubleheader to remember as No. 3 Kansas faces Michigan State, and No. 10 Kentucky takes on No. 9 Duke. Those are the only games that see a ranked team not at home, as all the rest are “paycheck games” where the visitor gets a nice donation to the athletic department in exchange for being a double-digit underdog on the road.
For the big favorite teams and coaches, it can be as much about working out the kinks and rotations of new rosters as anything else. But the usual pattern of college basketball is at least one of these games ends up as a loss for the home team, and the chatter will begin about their viability for the NCAA Tournament and beyond. Will there be an unsuspecting victim be this evening?
Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on November 9th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Top 25 November 9th
|Time
|Visitor
|Home
|Network
|Spread
|Total
|4:30 PM
|Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
|No. 4 Villanova Wildcats
|FS1
|VU -25
|132.5
|6:00 PM
|Akron Zips
|No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes
|ESPN2
|OSU -16.5
|141.5
|6:30 PM
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|No. 24 UConn Huskies
|FS1
|UConn -34
|145
|7:00 PM
|Quinnipiac Bobcats
|No. 21 Maryland Terrapins
|BTN+
|Maryland -22.5
|141
|7:00 PM
|No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks
|Michigan State Spartans
|ESPN
|KU -4
|141
|7:00 PM
|Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
|No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels
|ACCN
|UNC -25
|150
|7:00 PM
|Texas Southern Tigers
|No. 13 Oregon Ducks
|PACN
|UO -20.5
|149
|7:00 PM
|Bellarmine Knights
|No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers
|BTN+
|Purdue -22
|145.5
|7:00 PM
|Siena Saints
|No. 23 St. Bonaventure Bonnies
|ESPN+
|SBU -19
|134
|7:00 PM
|UT MartinSkyhawks
|No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers
|SECN
|Tennessee -35
|150
|8:00 PM
|Mercer Bears
|No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks
|ESPN+
|UA -19
|150.5
|8:00 PM
|Morehead State Eagles
|No. 22 Auburn Tigers
|ESPN+
|Auburn -15.5
|146
|8:00 PM
|Hofstra Pride
|No. 15 Houston Cougars
|ESPN+
|UH -19
|141
|8:00 PM
|Jackson State Tigers
|No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini
|BTN
|Illinois -27
|134.5
|8:00 PM
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|No. 12 Memphis Tigers
|ESPN+
|UM -28.5
|149
|9:00 PM
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide
|SECN
|UA -11.5
|152.5
|9:00 PM
|Dixie St.Trailblazers
|No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs
|KHQ/Root Sports
|GU -40
|167
|9:00 PM
|Houston Baptist Huskies
|No. 5 Texas Longhorns
|LHN
|UT -37.5
|152
|9:00 PM
|Navy Midshipmen
|No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers
|ACCN
|UVA -15.5
|124
|9:30 PM
|No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats
|No. 9 Duke Blue Devils
|ESPN
|Duke -3
|148.5
|11:00 PM
|Cal Bakersfield Roadrunners
|No. 2 UCLA Bruins
|Pac-12 Network
|UCLA -23
|134
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.