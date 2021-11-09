Denzel Mims placed on reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 10

New York Jets second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, per SNY. Mims tested positive for the virus, but is vaccinated. He will need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart if asymptomatic before returning to action.

Fantasy football implications

The second-year receiver has not made much of an impact this season for the Jets. Mims has seven receptions on the year and 129 yards. In Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, the former Baylor wideout had one reception (five targets) for 20 yards and played 60% of offensive snaps.

If Mims cannot play on Sunday, then we should see more from rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, who had a tremendous game against the Colts. Moore had seven receptions (eight targets) for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Along with Moore, we could also see Keelan Cole Sr. and Braxton Berrios receive some snaps against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets also expect to have Corey Davis back in the mix after the receiver missed two games due to a hip injury.