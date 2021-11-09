Latavius Murray not practicing on Tuesday for Week 10

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray did not practice on Tuesday ahead of the Ravens’ Thursday night matchup against Miami Dolphins, per Jeff Zrebiec. The veteran running back did not practice on Monday either, which means we may not see him play on the short week.

Fantasy football implications

With Murray missing the last two days of the practice, the Ravens will likely have to go with the trio of Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell, and Ty’Son Williams for Thursday night. Freeman had his best game in a Ravens’ uniform last week against the Minnesota Vikings. He had 79 yards on 13 carries, to go along with a touchdown reception. As for Bell, he also played well behind Freeman in Baltimore’s backfield.

The veteran running back was the team’s third-leading rusher with 48 yards on 11 carries and a score on the ground. Baltimore should be able to have success on the ground once again on Thursday as the Dolphins are allowing 111 rushing yards per game.