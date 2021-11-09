Sammy Watkins in limited practice on Tuesday for Week 10

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins was limited in practice for the second straight day ahead of the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy football implications

Watkins did not play in last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings as he’s still working his way back from a thigh injury. In his place, we saw rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman get more comfortable in the offense, recording five receptions (eight targets) for 52 yards.

Though Bateman did not score a touchdown, he still ended up scoring 10.2 fantasy points in the overtime win. Even if Watkins does return for Thursday night, we should except Bateman to be targeted consistently by superstar QB Lamar Jackson.

We also have to factor in second-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who scored a touchdown and played 42% of offensive snaps on Sunday. The Ravens wide receivers should be able to thrive in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins’ secondary.