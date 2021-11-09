Marquise Brown gets in full practice on Tuesday for Week 10

Baltimore Ravens starting wide receiver Marquise Brown was a full participant at practice on Tuesday, per Luke Jones. The No. 1 wideout was listed as limited for Monday’s walkthrough because of a back injury.

Fantasy football implications

Brown appears to be ready to go for Thursday night’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins and should not be hindered by a back injury. The third-year receiver has taken another step in his development and made himself into a quality WR2 option in fantasy football this year.

The 24-year-old wide receiver has 46 receptions (69 receptions) for 682 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season. In last week’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings, Brown recorded nine receptions (12 targets) for 116 yards and 20.6 fantasy points.

The speedy wideout has scored 20-plus fantasy points in three games this season and should thrive against Miami’s defense, which has given up 27.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers.