Report: TCU interviews Deion Sanders for head coaching position

With the TCU Horned Frogs and Gary Patterson separating midseason, it gives TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati a jump on filling the position for the 2022 season. And according to multiple reports, one of those meetings has been with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders.

If you haven’t been following, Prime Time is now 12-4 career as a head coach, and the Tigers are 8-1 this season. Their only loss is to FBS’s Louisiana-Monroe, and they’re on track to get a Celebration Bowl berth that goes to the winner of the SWAC. Dropping Sanders into a program that hasn’t won their conference since 2007 seems to have been a win for both sides, despite “Coach Prime” being out recovering from foot surgery the last three games.

Also worth noting is his son Shedeur Sanders is his quarterback. He has 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, and is on track to be conference player of the year.

Donati’s previous roles include time as an agent for Leigh Steinberg, so adding a bit of flash to the program he runs isn’t completely out of the realm. But here’s why I’m skeptical.

I used to cover the South Florida football program pretty extensively. Early this season it looked like Bulls head coach Jeff Scott might be in trouble, though they’ve played better as of late and Scott is very likely to return in 2022. But during their early-season swoon, a national college football reporter texted me and asked “USF head coach Deion Sanders ... who says no?”

I told him why I didn’t think Deion would be a fit for the Bulls at this point in his coaching career, despite my personal fandom of him since his days at Florida State, the 40-time combine story, and what he was doing for HBCU football at JSU.

20 minutes later, I get another text from another college football reporter: “Think USF would ever hire Deion Sanders?”

Let’s just say those that represent Sanders are certainly not afraid to push their guy for bigger jobs to the media.