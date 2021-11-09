Best bets and picks for college basketball on Tuesday, November 9th

Hoops season is here! You’ve read the previews, you’ve heard the podcasts, NIL is now a part of your vocabulary, and now it’s time to get that bag.

Let’s make some picks! All lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas -4 vs. Michigan State

Rock Chalkkkkkk, Jay Hawkkkkkkk, KKKKKKKKK UUUUUUUU better believe this might be the No. 1 team in America. Adding Arizona State’s Remy Martin to a front court that includes David McCormack. Kansas has depth and experience, and that should be helpful from the jump.

Michigan State is starting over with several new additions that might not blend in as well from the jump. We’ll take Kansas early and often, or at least often, early this season.

Duke -3 vs. Kentucky

These teams are equal on talent, but the reason for the wager here is how the rosters and rotations might play out. Paolo Banchero is ready for this level of basketball right away, and will integrate nicely with the pieces returning to Durham.

But Kentucky is having to mix-and-match a bit more, even though they have more star power returning than they normally do. Add in TyTy Washington Jr., and there just might be a few more blips from the start of the season than usual. In January this might be a closer game, but in early November it looks like Duke is a bit more cohesive as of now. We’ll lay the 3.

Bethune Cookman +20.5 vs. South Florida

You might not know that former NBA and Hang Time Star Reggie Theus is not only the head coach of the Wildcats, he’s also the athletic director. And since BC-U didn’t get a chance to play last year, he’s had two seasons to get it together at the HBCU in Daytona Beach. It’s a nice roster of transfer players from mid-majors and some younger Florida talent.

USF has turned over the entire roster, and just won’t be as cohesive from the jump. The Bulls likely win, but the Wildcats to cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.