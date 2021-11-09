Saints host multiple RBs, fueling speculation of Alvin Kamara injury

The New Orleans Saints hosted running backs Kerryon Johnson, Rodney Smith and Josh Adams for workouts Tuesday, fueling speculation about lead running back Alvin Kamara’s status for Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Kamara briefly left the team’s Week 9

Saints tried out three running backs today. Have been hearing whispers that Kamara might have gotten a little banged up on Sunday. Something to monitor this week. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 9, 2021

contest and went to the medical tent but did return to the game.

The Saints have already traded for Mark Ingram, although that was more likely due to Tony Jones Jr.’s injury and Ingram wanting to leave the Texans. New Orleans bringing in three running backs does mean something is not quite right with Kamara. Ingram would serve as the lead running back regardless of what happens with the trio if Kamara does miss Week 10.

The star running back has been one of the few bright spots in New Orleans’ offense, with 530 rushing yards and 310 receiving yards through eight games. He has seven total touchdowns. With Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas out for the season, the Saints will be extremely cautious with Kamara’s health going forward.