 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saints host multiple RBs, fueling speculation of Alvin Kamara injury

New Orleans worked out three running backs Tuesday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the start of a NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints hosted running backs Kerryon Johnson, Rodney Smith and Josh Adams for workouts Tuesday, fueling speculation about lead running back Alvin Kamara’s status for Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Kamara briefly left the team’s Week 9

contest and went to the medical tent but did return to the game.

The Saints have already traded for Mark Ingram, although that was more likely due to Tony Jones Jr.’s injury and Ingram wanting to leave the Texans. New Orleans bringing in three running backs does mean something is not quite right with Kamara. Ingram would serve as the lead running back regardless of what happens with the trio if Kamara does miss Week 10.

The star running back has been one of the few bright spots in New Orleans’ offense, with 530 rushing yards and 310 receiving yards through eight games. He has seven total touchdowns. With Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas out for the season, the Saints will be extremely cautious with Kamara’s health going forward.

More From DraftKings Nation