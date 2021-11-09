Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State now the Top Four in College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff made some adjustments from Week 1 of their weekly rankings to Week 2, but failed to penalize teams for poor performances as long as they won.

Michigan State fell from No. 3 to No. 7 thanks to their 40-29 loss to Purdue on Saturday. Despite State being Michigan 37-33 the week before, the Wolverines are now ahead of the team that just beat them a mere 10 days ago.

Purdue has three losses this season, including to now-unranked Minnesota as well as Notre Dame and Wisconsin, but they rocket to No. 19 from unranked thanks to their big win this weekend.

But despite one-score wins at home over unimpressive teams, both Alabama (vs. LSU) and Cincinnati (vs. Tulsa) didn’t lose ground for their failures. In fact the undefeated Bearcats jumped up one spot as the Spartans were slotted in behind them.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams as of November 9th from the 2021 College Football Playoff selection committee.