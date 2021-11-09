USC vs. Cal football “postponed” due to Covid-19 cases

Update 7:00 pm. Cal is referring to the game as “postponed.” Both teams could play on the weekend of December 4th since neither will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Game Update for Cal Football vs USC this Saturday.



full release: https://t.co/xtbBSpE4WI pic.twitter.com/qwvjse8iRY — Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) November 9, 2021

This Saturday’s matchup between the Cal Golden Bears and USC Trojans has been canceled due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases amongst the Bears according to multiple reports.

Cal-USC game is off.Bears can’t play. First FBS game off this season bc Covid issues https://t.co/pzE43Fnknk — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 9, 2021

Can confirm @wilnerhotline report: Cal-USC canceled, related to COVID cases at Cal. Team experienced more positive cases after roughly two dozen tested positive last week. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) November 9, 2021

Not everyone is on board with the decision, as Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers took to Twitter to give his side of the situation.

We players are frustrated with our University Health Services(UHS) ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/U1GDfOJjg6 — Chase Garbers (@ChaseGarbers) November 9, 2021

Previous reporting has indicated that the overwhelming majority of Cal players are vaccinated. Here is a link to Cal’s university-wide Covid policy, which indicates the following:

An outbreak is defined by Cal/OSHA as three or more employee cases in an exposed work group in a 14 day period. An outbreak remains in effect until no new COVID-19 cases are detected in the exposed group for a 14-day period. In the event of an outbreak, face-coverings are required for the exposed work group while indoors and voluntary use of N95s are offered. The exposed work group must maintain, at least six foot distancing another person or maintain separation using cleanable solid partitions of sufficient size to reduce COVID-19 transmission. In addition, during an outbreak, UC Berkeley works closely with Berkeley Public Health who may include additional requirements such as testing of all members of an exposed work group at a prescribed frequency.

This will have effects downstream even though both Cal and USC are out of the race to play for the Pac-12 Championship. The Trojans are 4-5 and need two more wins for bowl eligibility, and Cal still had a lifeline to the postseason with a 3-6 record. If this game isn’t made up, they won’t be able to play in a bowl game.

