Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Chiefs, Patriots and Saints have had conversation with WR

The Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots have all had conversations with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to Jordan Schultz. Beckham Jr. officially cleared waivers Tuesday and is a free agent.

Schultz previously reported the Green Bay Packers were Beckham Jr.’s first destination but there have been other reporters suggesting the receiver will take his time to evaluate his situation. Beckham Jr. reportedly wants to go to a contending team with an offensive-minded coach and a proven quarterback. That would seemingly rule out the Patriots and Saints on the last point, although those two franchises have some of the most respected head coaches in the business.

Beckham Jr., one of the most talented receivers in the league, is in this situation because the Cleveland Browns refused to put up with his behavior off the field. The Browns released Beckham Jr. 31 games after acquiring him from the Giants without getting anything in return aside from salary relief. Cleveland won its first game without Beckham Jr. 41-16 over the Bengals.