How to watch England vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match on TV and online live stream

The 2021 T20 World Cup has moved into the semifinal stage, and the first semifinal is a rematch between two familiar foes. England and New Zealand are meeting in yet another high-stakes match, having faced off previously in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal and the 2019 World Cup final. England is the favorite to advance to the final according to DraftKings Sportsbook despite missing Jason Roy and Tymal Mills. New Zealand should have its complete squad and will relish the underdog role it usually finds itself in despite tremendous success over the last decade.

The match begins at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

England vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Wednesday, November 10

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: England -195, New Zealand +145