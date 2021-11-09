 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch England vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match on TV and online live stream

The two squads are familiar with each other, having met in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal and the 2019 World Cup final.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v South Africa - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021
Eoin Morgan of England looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and SA at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The 2021 T20 World Cup has moved into the semifinal stage, and the first semifinal is a rematch between two familiar foes. England and New Zealand are meeting in yet another high-stakes match, having faced off previously in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal and the 2019 World Cup final. England is the favorite to advance to the final according to DraftKings Sportsbook despite missing Jason Roy and Tymal Mills. New Zealand should have its complete squad and will relish the underdog role it usually finds itself in despite tremendous success over the last decade.

The match begins at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

England vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Wednesday, November 10
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Channel: Willow TV
Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+
Moneyline odds: England -195, New Zealand +145

More From DraftKings Nation