How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the December 1st episode

AEW returns to the Atlanta area tonight with a live episode of Dynamite coming live from Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. We’re opening up the month of December with another loaded episode as the company closes out 2021.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, December 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

No. 1 contender Bryan Danielson continues to rip through the Dark Order on his way to AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page, and tonight he’ll have another matchup against the group when taking on ‘5’. It has yet to be announced when or where the title match between Danielson and Page will take place, but one would imagine it has to be coming soon.

The AEW TBS Championship Tournament rolls along with the final quarterfinal matchup tonight as Ruby Soho will face Kris Statlander. The winner will face Nyla Rose in the semis. Meanwhile in the women’s division, Riho defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. last Friday on Rampage to earn herself a future title opportunity. We’ll see how they begin the build towards this clash between the current champ and the inaugural champ.

Also on the show, Sting and Darby Allin will face the Gunn Club in tag team action and Cody Rhodes returns to his hometown to battle Andrade El Idolo in an ‘Atlanta Street Fight’.