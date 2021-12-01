D/ST rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

Last week the best quarterbacks to target with your D/STs were Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Justin Herbert, Ryan Tannehill and Baker Mayfield. This has been an absolutely brutal year for quarterbacks, with none showing great fantasy football consistency. That inconsistency makes it even tougher to pick the right D/ST to play, but we trudge on.
Bye weeks
The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.
Streaming options
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants
The Dolphins D/ST has been on a tear of late, with three huge games out of their last four. They’ve been getting to quarterbacks, which forces turnovers and the Giants offensive line is nothing to write home about, unless you’re just being mean.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets
The Eagles have managed some big D/ST scores of late, but they are still a below average defense. The good news is that they get a below average Jets offense this week and make for a good streaming option.
D/ST rankings for Week 13
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs JAC
|2
|Indianapolis Colts
|@ HOU
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ ATL
|4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@ NYJ
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|vs NYG
|6
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ CHI
|7
|Dallas Cowboys
|@ NO
|8
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ DET
|9
|New England Patriots
|@ BUF
|10
|Denver Broncos
|@ KC
|11
|New York Giants
|@ MIA
|12
|New Orleans Saints
|vs DAL
|13
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ PIT
|14
|Buffalo Bills
|vs NE
|15
|New York Jets
|vs PHI
|16
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs DEN
|17
|Washington Football Team
|@ LV
|18
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs BAL
|19
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ SEA
|20
|Chicago Bears
|vs ARI
|21
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs SF
|22
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs WAS
|23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs LAC
|24
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ CIN
|25
|Houston Texans
|vs IND
|26
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ LAR
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs TB
|28
|Detroit Lions
|vs MIN