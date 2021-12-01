 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 13 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Last week the best quarterbacks to target with your D/STs were Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Justin Herbert, Ryan Tannehill and Baker Mayfield. This has been an absolutely brutal year for quarterbacks, with none showing great fantasy football consistency. That inconsistency makes it even tougher to pick the right D/ST to play, but we trudge on.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.

Streaming options

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

The Dolphins D/ST has been on a tear of late, with three huge games out of their last four. They’ve been getting to quarterbacks, which forces turnovers and the Giants offensive line is nothing to write home about, unless you’re just being mean.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

The Eagles have managed some big D/ST scores of late, but they are still a below average defense. The good news is that they get a below average Jets offense this week and make for a good streaming option.

D/ST rankings for Week 13

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Los Angeles Rams vs JAC
2 Indianapolis Colts @ HOU
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ ATL
4 Philadelphia Eagles @ NYJ
5 Miami Dolphins vs NYG
6 Arizona Cardinals @ CHI
7 Dallas Cowboys @ NO
8 Minnesota Vikings @ DET
9 New England Patriots @ BUF
10 Denver Broncos @ KC
11 New York Giants @ MIA
12 New Orleans Saints vs DAL
13 Baltimore Ravens @ PIT
14 Buffalo Bills vs NE
15 New York Jets vs PHI
16 Kansas City Chiefs vs DEN
17 Washington Football Team @ LV
18 Pittsburgh Steelers vs BAL
19 San Francisco 49ers @ SEA
20 Chicago Bears vs ARI
21 Seattle Seahawks vs SF
22 Las Vegas Raiders vs WAS
23 Cincinnati Bengals vs LAC
24 Los Angeles Chargers @ CIN
25 Houston Texans vs IND
26 Jacksonville Jaguars @ LAR
27 Atlanta Falcons vs TB
28 Detroit Lions vs MIN

