 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 13 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By Chet Gresham
C.J. Uzomah #87 of the Cincinnati Bengals rushes with the ball before scoring a touchdown as Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens defends during the second quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Good news, fantasy managers! Travis Kelce is back in Week 13, and all is finally right with the world. Week 12 was another odd one, with Jack Doyle and Dawson Knox reigning as the week’s TE1 and TE2 respectively, along with top-12 finishes from Gerald Everett, David Njoku and Texans rookie Brevin Jordan. Who’s next up for a potentially big week? We look to help you get your lineups set and the tight end position locked up for Week 13.

Injury news

Darren Waller suffered a knee injury in Week 12’s Thanksgiving contest against the Cowboys. Luckily, it wasn’t considered serious, and he’s considered “week-to-week”. He hasn’t been ruled out for Week 13, but if he is, backup Foster Moreau will be an intriguing play for those in need of a play at tight end.

Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth was placed in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s contest against the Bengals. Since Eric Ebron is already on the injured reserve list, the next man up would be third-year tight end Zach Gentry who has totaled 74 receiving yards over his 17 active games since drafted in 2019. The wideouts (and Najee Harris) would get the biggest boost in Week 13 should he miss time.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye. There aren’t many fantasy assets that managers will need to worry about this week, unless perhaps you’re streaming Austin Hooper or David Njoku as a desperation play.

Week 13 TE Streamers

CJ Uzomah vs. Chargers

The tight end touchdown bananza against the Chargers continued in Week 12 with a score to Broncos TE Eric Saubert, and CJ Uzomah will look to keep it rolling in the week to come. The Bengals offense was just about unstoppable last week, and though Uzomah is technically the fourth receiving option on the totum pole, the upside is there on a weekly basis for a big day at the rate they’re scoring points. Uzomah has clocked two performances of 20+ PPR points this season and the matchup will be ripe for scoring with the over/under projected at 50.5 — tied for the highest among any NFL matchups this week. Roll the dice with Uzomah in hopes of a score.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 13

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs DEN
2 Mark Andrews BAL @ PIT
3 George Kittle SF @ SEA
4 Rob Gronkowski TB @ ATL
5 Kyle Pitts ATL vs TB
6 T.J. Hockenson DET vs MIN
7 Darren Waller LV vs WAS
8 Dalton Schultz DAL @ NO
9 Dawson Knox BUF vs NE
10 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs BAL
11 Mike Gesicki MIA vs NYG
12 Dallas Goedert PHI @ NYJ
13 Zach Ertz ARI @ CHI
14 Logan Thomas WAS @ LV
15 Noah Fant DEN @ KC
16 Tyler Higbee LAR vs JAC
17 Hunter Henry NE @ BUF
18 Tyler Conklin MIN @ DET
19 Cole Kmet CHI vs ARI
20 Gerald Everett SEA vs SF
21 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs LAC
22 Jared Cook LAC @ CIN
23 Evan Engram NYG @ MIA
24 Jack Doyle IND @ HOU
25 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs PHI
26 Jonnu Smith NE @ BUF
27 Foster Moreau LV vs WAS
28 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ KC
29 James O'Shaughnessy JAC @ LAR
30 Brevin Jordan HOU vs IND
31 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ CIN
32 Juwan Johnson NO vs DAL
33 Durham Smythe MIA vs NYG
34 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ HOU
35 Cameron Brate TB @ ATL
36 John Bates WAS @ LV
37 Will Dissly SEA vs SF
38 Nick Vannett NO vs DAL
39 O.J. Howard TB @ ATL
40 Kylen Granson IND @ HOU
41 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ MIA
42 Jimmy Graham CHI vs ARI
43 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ DET
44 Stephen Anderson LAC @ CIN
45 Garrett Griffin NO vs DAL
46 Charlie Woerner SF @ SEA
47 Chris Myarick NYG @ MIA
48 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs IND
49 Chris Manhertz JAC @ LAR
50 Noah Gray KC vs DEN
51 Zach Gentry PIT vs BAL
52 Tommy Sweeney BUF vs NE
53 Ross Dwelley SF @ SEA

More From DraftKings Nation