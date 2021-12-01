Tight end PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

Good news, fantasy managers! Travis Kelce is back in Week 13, and all is finally right with the world. Week 12 was another odd one, with Jack Doyle and Dawson Knox reigning as the week’s TE1 and TE2 respectively, along with top-12 finishes from Gerald Everett, David Njoku and Texans rookie Brevin Jordan. Who’s next up for a potentially big week? We look to help you get your lineups set and the tight end position locked up for Week 13.

Injury news

Darren Waller suffered a knee injury in Week 12’s Thanksgiving contest against the Cowboys. Luckily, it wasn’t considered serious, and he’s considered “week-to-week”. He hasn’t been ruled out for Week 13, but if he is, backup Foster Moreau will be an intriguing play for those in need of a play at tight end.

Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth was placed in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s contest against the Bengals. Since Eric Ebron is already on the injured reserve list, the next man up would be third-year tight end Zach Gentry who has totaled 74 receiving yards over his 17 active games since drafted in 2019. The wideouts (and Najee Harris) would get the biggest boost in Week 13 should he miss time.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye. There aren’t many fantasy assets that managers will need to worry about this week, unless perhaps you’re streaming Austin Hooper or David Njoku as a desperation play.

Week 13 TE Streamers

CJ Uzomah vs. Chargers

The tight end touchdown bananza against the Chargers continued in Week 12 with a score to Broncos TE Eric Saubert, and CJ Uzomah will look to keep it rolling in the week to come. The Bengals offense was just about unstoppable last week, and though Uzomah is technically the fourth receiving option on the totum pole, the upside is there on a weekly basis for a big day at the rate they’re scoring points. Uzomah has clocked two performances of 20+ PPR points this season and the matchup will be ripe for scoring with the over/under projected at 50.5 — tied for the highest among any NFL matchups this week. Roll the dice with Uzomah in hopes of a score.