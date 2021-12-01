Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

Week 13 is nipping at our heels and we need to put our best fantasy team out there as we get down to the nitty gritty of the fantasy season. Picking the right tight end is always tough, but we’ll do our best below to get you ready.
Injury news
Pat Freiermuth, Steelers
Freiermuth has been a pleasant surprise for the struggling Steelers, but is in the concussion protocol this week. He’ll need to be cleared to be able to face the Ravens.
Darren Waller, Raiders
Waller is considered week-to-week with a knee injury. He doesn’t look like he’ll play this week, but they aren’t ruling it out yet. Foster Moreau would get the biggest fantasy bump if Waller can’t go against Washington.
Dan Arnold, Jaguars
Arnold is done for fantasy, as he is going to be out 4-6 weeks. James O’Shaughnessy will retake the starting job and will have some fantasy appeal moving forward.
Bye weeks
The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 13
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs DEN
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|@ PIT
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|@ SEA
|4
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@ ATL
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs TB
|6
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs WAS
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|vs MIN
|8
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs NE
|9
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|vs NYG
|10
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs BAL
|11
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|@ NO
|12
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|13
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|@ CHI
|14
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs JAC
|15
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|@ BUF
|16
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|@ KC
|17
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|@ LV
|18
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|@ DET
|19
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs ARI
|20
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|vs SF
|21
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@ CIN
|22
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|vs LAC
|23
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ HOU
|24
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@ MIA
|25
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|26
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|@ BUF
|27
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|vs WAS
|28
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|@ KC
|29
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|@ CIN
|30
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAC
|@ LAR
|31
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|vs IND
|32
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs DAL
|33
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|@ HOU
|34
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ ATL
|35
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|@ ATL
|36
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|vs SF
|37
|Nick Vannett
|NO
|vs DAL
|38
|Chris Myarick
|NYG
|@ MIA
|39
|John Bates
|WAS
|@ LV
|40
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|vs NYG
|41
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|@ HOU
|42
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|@ MIA
|43
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|@ DET
|44
|Stephen Anderson
|LAC
|@ CIN
|45
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|vs ARI
|46
|Garrett Griffin
|NO
|vs DAL
|47
|Chris Manhertz
|JAC
|@ LAR
|48
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|vs IND
|49
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs DEN
|50
|Charlie Woerner
|SF
|@ SEA
|51
|Tommy Sweeney
|BUF
|vs NE
|52
|Ross Dwelley
|SF
|@ SEA
|53
|Zach Gentry
|PIT
|vs BAL