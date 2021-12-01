 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 13 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers puts on his helmet before the game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Week 13 is nipping at our heels and we need to put our best fantasy team out there as we get down to the nitty gritty of the fantasy season. Picking the right tight end is always tough, but we’ll do our best below to get you ready.

Injury news

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

Freiermuth has been a pleasant surprise for the struggling Steelers, but is in the concussion protocol this week. He’ll need to be cleared to be able to face the Ravens.

Darren Waller, Raiders

Waller is considered week-to-week with a knee injury. He doesn’t look like he’ll play this week, but they aren’t ruling it out yet. Foster Moreau would get the biggest fantasy bump if Waller can’t go against Washington.

Dan Arnold, Jaguars

Arnold is done for fantasy, as he is going to be out 4-6 weeks. James O’Shaughnessy will retake the starting job and will have some fantasy appeal moving forward.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 13

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs DEN
2 Mark Andrews BAL @ PIT
3 George Kittle SF @ SEA
4 Rob Gronkowski TB @ ATL
5 Kyle Pitts ATL vs TB
6 Darren Waller LV vs WAS
7 T.J. Hockenson DET vs MIN
8 Dawson Knox BUF vs NE
9 Mike Gesicki MIA vs NYG
10 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs BAL
11 Dalton Schultz DAL @ NO
12 Dallas Goedert PHI @ NYJ
13 Zach Ertz ARI @ CHI
14 Tyler Higbee LAR vs JAC
15 Hunter Henry NE @ BUF
16 Noah Fant DEN @ KC
17 Logan Thomas WAS @ LV
18 Tyler Conklin MIN @ DET
19 Cole Kmet CHI vs ARI
20 Gerald Everett SEA vs SF
21 Jared Cook LAC @ CIN
22 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs LAC
23 Jack Doyle IND @ HOU
24 Evan Engram NYG @ MIA
25 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs PHI
26 Jonnu Smith NE @ BUF
27 Foster Moreau LV vs WAS
28 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ KC
29 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ CIN
30 James O'Shaughnessy JAC @ LAR
31 Brevin Jordan HOU vs IND
32 Juwan Johnson NO vs DAL
33 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ HOU
34 Cameron Brate TB @ ATL
35 O.J. Howard TB @ ATL
36 Will Dissly SEA vs SF
37 Nick Vannett NO vs DAL
38 Chris Myarick NYG @ MIA
39 John Bates WAS @ LV
40 Durham Smythe MIA vs NYG
41 Kylen Granson IND @ HOU
42 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ MIA
43 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ DET
44 Stephen Anderson LAC @ CIN
45 Jimmy Graham CHI vs ARI
46 Garrett Griffin NO vs DAL
47 Chris Manhertz JAC @ LAR
48 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs IND
49 Noah Gray KC vs DEN
50 Charlie Woerner SF @ SEA
51 Tommy Sweeney BUF vs NE
52 Ross Dwelley SF @ SEA
53 Zach Gentry PIT vs BAL

