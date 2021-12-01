Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

Week 13 is nipping at our heels and we need to put our best fantasy team out there as we get down to the nitty gritty of the fantasy season. Picking the right tight end is always tough, but we’ll do our best below to get you ready.

Injury news

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

Freiermuth has been a pleasant surprise for the struggling Steelers, but is in the concussion protocol this week. He’ll need to be cleared to be able to face the Ravens.

Darren Waller, Raiders

Waller is considered week-to-week with a knee injury. He doesn’t look like he’ll play this week, but they aren’t ruling it out yet. Foster Moreau would get the biggest fantasy bump if Waller can’t go against Washington.

Dan Arnold, Jaguars

Arnold is done for fantasy, as he is going to be out 4-6 weeks. James O’Shaughnessy will retake the starting job and will have some fantasy appeal moving forward.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.