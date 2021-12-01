Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching, so we’re here to help you set your Week 13 lineups to help secure a win.

Injury news

Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury in Week 12 and is expected to miss some time. He underwent an MRI Monday that confirmed that he avoided a “serious” strain — some good news. Brandon Aiyuk, who has been coming on as of late, should be an automatic flex, especially with Samuel out of lineups.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper has missed the last two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. His status for Week 13 remains up in the air once again, as he’s still experiencing symptoms. His teammate, CeeDee Lamb, has been practicing in full after missing Week 12 due to a concussion, which is a big plus for Dak Prescott and company as they look to take on the Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye. Fantasy managers will be without Davante Adams, DJ Moore and some of the league’s more volatile streamers like Jarvis Landry and Robby Anderson.

Streaming options

Jaylen Waddle vs. Giants

Waddle hardly feels like a streamer this point, sitting as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues since Week 7, ahead of names like Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Mike Evans. In that span, he’s seen the fifth-most targets, is tied with Deebo Samuel for the fourth-most receiving yards, even managing a rushing score (just like Deebo) in Week 12. The Giants rank top-10 in catches and touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season, and Waddle should continue to find success as a must-play asset in Week 13.

Kendrick Bourne vs. Bills

Much like Jaylen Waddle, Kendrick Bourne feels like another underappreciated wideout who’s earned himself a spot as a weekly flex play. Since Week 7, Bourne has ranked as the WR13 in PPR leagues, leading the Patriots in receiving yards for the year and ranking as their highest-scoring fantasy asset so far this season. The Bills have been a tough defensive matchup, but the loss of Tre’Davious White to a torn ACL and lack of a true alpha receiver on this offense could work to Bourne’s advantage in prime time. He’s a weekly flex until proven otherwise.