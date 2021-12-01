 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 13 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown agains the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Carolina Panthers V Miami Dolphins 21 BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching, so we’re here to help you set your Week 13 lineups to help secure a win.

Injury news

Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury in Week 12 and is expected to miss some time. He underwent an MRI Monday that confirmed that he avoided a “serious” strain — some good news. Brandon Aiyuk, who has been coming on as of late, should be an automatic flex, especially with Samuel out of lineups.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper has missed the last two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. His status for Week 13 remains up in the air once again, as he’s still experiencing symptoms. His teammate, CeeDee Lamb, has been practicing in full after missing Week 12 due to a concussion, which is a big plus for Dak Prescott and company as they look to take on the Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye. Fantasy managers will be without Davante Adams, DJ Moore and some of the league’s more volatile streamers like Jarvis Landry and Robby Anderson.

Streaming options

Jaylen Waddle vs. Giants

Waddle hardly feels like a streamer this point, sitting as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues since Week 7, ahead of names like Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Mike Evans. In that span, he’s seen the fifth-most targets, is tied with Deebo Samuel for the fourth-most receiving yards, even managing a rushing score (just like Deebo) in Week 12. The Giants rank top-10 in catches and touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season, and Waddle should continue to find success as a must-play asset in Week 13.

Kendrick Bourne vs. Bills

Much like Jaylen Waddle, Kendrick Bourne feels like another underappreciated wideout who’s earned himself a spot as a weekly flex play. Since Week 7, Bourne has ranked as the WR13 in PPR leagues, leading the Patriots in receiving yards for the year and ranking as their highest-scoring fantasy asset so far this season. The Bills have been a tough defensive matchup, but the loss of Tre’Davious White to a torn ACL and lack of a true alpha receiver on this offense could work to Bourne’s advantage in prime time. He’s a weekly flex until proven otherwise.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 13

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR vs JAC
2 Tyreek Hill KC vs DEN
3 Justin Jefferson MIN @ DET
4 Stefon Diggs BUF vs NE
5 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs LAC
6 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs TB
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ NO
8 Chris Godwin TB @ ATL
9 Keenan Allen LAC @ CIN
10 Mike Evans TB @ ATL
11 Diontae Johnson PIT vs BAL
12 Terry McLaurin WAS @ LV
13 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ CHI
14 Adam Thielen MIN @ DET
15 Amari Cooper DAL @ NO
16 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ HOU
17 Tyler Lockett SEA vs SF
18 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs SF
19 Marquise Brown BAL @ PIT
20 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs NYG
21 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ SEA
22 Tee Higgins CIN vs LAC
23 DeVonta Smith PHI @ NYJ
24 Brandin Cooks HOU vs IND
25 Darnell Mooney CHI vs ARI
26 Chase Claypool PIT vs BAL
27 Elijah Moore NYJ vs PHI
28 Mike Williams LAC @ CIN
29 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ KC
30 Hunter Renfrow LV vs WAS
31 Michael Gallup DAL @ NO
33 Van Jefferson LAR vs JAC
34 Courtland Sutton DEN @ KC
35 Christian Kirk ARI @ CHI
36 Rashod Bateman BAL @ PIT
37 Kendrick Bourne NE @ BUF
38 Corey Davis NYJ vs PHI
39 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs NE
40 Jakobi Meyers NE @ BUF
41 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR vs JAC
42 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ LAR
43 T.Y. Hilton IND @ HOU
44 Tim Patrick DEN @ KC
45 Cole Beasley BUF vs NE
46 Antonio Brown TB @ ATL
47 Sterling Shepard NYG @ MIA
48 Kadarius Toney NYG @ MIA
49 Russell Gage ATL vs TB
50 Tyler Boyd CIN vs LAC
51 Kenny Golladay NYG @ MIA
52 Nelson Agholor NE @ BUF
53 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs DAL
54 Marquez Callaway NO vs DAL
55 Allen Robinson II CHI vs ARI
56 Gabriel Davis BUF vs NE
57 A.J. Green ARI @ CHI
58 Deonte Harris NO vs DAL
59 Albert Wilson MIA vs NYG
60 Rondale Moore ARI @ CHI
61 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs PHI
62 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs TB
63 DeSean Jackson LV vs WAS
64 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ LAR
65 DeAndre Carter WAS @ LV
66 Bryan Edwards LV vs WAS
67 Curtis Samuel WAS @ LV
68 Zach Pascal IND @ HOU
69 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs MIN
70 Jauan Jennings SF @ SEA
71 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs PHI
72 Josh Reynolds DET vs MIN
73 Darius Slayton NYG @ MIA
74 Quez Watkins PHI @ NYJ
75 James Washington PIT vs BAL
76 Zay Jones LV vs WAS
77 Sammy Watkins BAL @ PIT
78 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ NO
79 Mecole Hardman KC vs DEN
80 Jalen Reagor PHI @ NYJ
81 Byron Pringle KC vs DEN
82 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs ARI
83 Trent Sherfield SF @ SEA
84 Nico Collins HOU vs IND
85 Tajae Sharpe ATL vs TB
86 Devin Duvernay BAL @ PIT
87 Laquon Treadwell JAC @ LAR
88 Kalif Raymond DET vs MIN
89 K.J. Osborn MIN @ DET
90 Chris Conley HOU vs IND
91 Tyler Johnson TB @ ATL
92 Joshua Palmer LAC @ CIN
93 Danny Amendola HOU vs IND
94 Freddie Swain SEA vs SF
95 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA vs SF
96 Jalen Guyton LAC @ CIN
97 N'Keal Harry NE @ BUF
98 Demarcus Robinson KC vs DEN
99 Adam Humphries WAS @ LV
100 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs BAL
101 Mack Hollins MIA vs NYG
102 Travis Benjamin SF @ SEA
103 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs PHI
104 Collin Johnson NYG @ MIA
105 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI vs ARI
106 Noah Brown DAL @ NO
107 Malik Turner DAL @ NO
108 Cam Sims WAS @ LV
109 Damiere Byrd CHI vs ARI
110 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs DAL
111 Josh Gordon KC vs DEN
112 Preston Williams MIA vs NYG
113 Tavon Austin JAC @ LAR
114 Isaiah Ford MIA vs NYG
115 Scotty Miller TB @ ATL
116 Kenny Stills NO vs DAL
117 John Ross NYG @ MIA
118 Ashton Dulin IND @ HOU
119 Pharoh Cooper NYG @ MIA
120 Mike Thomas CIN vs LAC
121 Antoine Wesley ARI @ CHI
122 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI @ NYJ
123 Dyami Brown WAS @ LV
124 Kendall Hinton DEN @ KC
125 Dede Westbrook MIN @ DET
126 Chris Moore HOU vs IND
127 Christian Blake ATL vs TB
128 Stanley Morgan Jr. CIN vs LAC
129 Greg Ward PHI @ NYJ
130 Dezmon Patmon IND @ HOU
131 KhaDarel Hodge DET vs MIN
132 Jeff Smith NYJ vs PHI
133 Jake Kumerow BUF vs NE

More From DraftKings Nation