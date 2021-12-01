Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching, so we’re here to help you set your Week 13 lineups to help secure a win.
Injury news
Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury in Week 12 and is expected to miss some time. He underwent an MRI Monday that confirmed that he avoided a “serious” strain — some good news. Brandon Aiyuk, who has been coming on as of late, should be an automatic flex, especially with Samuel out of lineups.
Cowboys WR Amari Cooper has missed the last two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. His status for Week 13 remains up in the air once again, as he’s still experiencing symptoms. His teammate, CeeDee Lamb, has been practicing in full after missing Week 12 due to a concussion, which is a big plus for Dak Prescott and company as they look to take on the Saints on Thursday Night Football.
Bye weeks
The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye. Fantasy managers will be without Davante Adams, DJ Moore and some of the league’s more volatile streamers like Jarvis Landry and Robby Anderson.
Streaming options
Jaylen Waddle vs. Giants
Waddle hardly feels like a streamer this point, sitting as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues since Week 7, ahead of names like Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Mike Evans. In that span, he’s seen the fifth-most targets, is tied with Deebo Samuel for the fourth-most receiving yards, even managing a rushing score (just like Deebo) in Week 12. The Giants rank top-10 in catches and touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season, and Waddle should continue to find success as a must-play asset in Week 13.
Kendrick Bourne vs. Bills
Much like Jaylen Waddle, Kendrick Bourne feels like another underappreciated wideout who’s earned himself a spot as a weekly flex play. Since Week 7, Bourne has ranked as the WR13 in PPR leagues, leading the Patriots in receiving yards for the year and ranking as their highest-scoring fantasy asset so far this season. The Bills have been a tough defensive matchup, but the loss of Tre’Davious White to a torn ACL and lack of a true alpha receiver on this offense could work to Bourne’s advantage in prime time. He’s a weekly flex until proven otherwise.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 13
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs JAC
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs DEN
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ DET
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs NE
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs LAC
|6
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs TB
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ NO
|8
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ ATL
|9
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ CIN
|10
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ ATL
|11
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs BAL
|12
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ LV
|13
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ CHI
|14
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ DET
|15
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ NO
|16
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ HOU
|17
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|vs SF
|18
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|vs SF
|19
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ PIT
|20
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs NYG
|21
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ SEA
|22
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs LAC
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|24
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs IND
|25
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs ARI
|26
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs BAL
|27
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|28
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ CIN
|29
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|@ KC
|30
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs WAS
|31
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|@ NO
|33
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs JAC
|34
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ KC
|35
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ CHI
|36
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|@ PIT
|37
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ BUF
|38
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|39
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs NE
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ BUF
|41
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|vs JAC
|42
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ LAR
|43
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|@ HOU
|44
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ KC
|45
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs NE
|46
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ ATL
|47
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ MIA
|48
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ MIA
|49
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs TB
|50
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs LAC
|51
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ MIA
|52
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ BUF
|53
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs DAL
|54
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs DAL
|55
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs ARI
|56
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs NE
|57
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ CHI
|58
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs DAL
|59
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs NYG
|60
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ CHI
|61
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|62
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs TB
|63
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|vs WAS
|64
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ LAR
|65
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|@ LV
|66
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs WAS
|67
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|@ LV
|68
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ HOU
|69
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs MIN
|70
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ SEA
|71
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|72
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|vs MIN
|73
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ MIA
|74
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|75
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs BAL
|76
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs WAS
|77
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ PIT
|78
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ NO
|79
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs DEN
|80
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|81
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs DEN
|82
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs ARI
|83
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|@ SEA
|84
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs IND
|85
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|vs TB
|86
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ PIT
|87
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|@ LAR
|88
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs MIN
|89
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ DET
|90
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs IND
|91
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ ATL
|92
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ CIN
|93
|Danny Amendola
|HOU
|vs IND
|94
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|vs SF
|95
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|vs SF
|96
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ CIN
|97
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|@ BUF
|98
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs DEN
|99
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ LV
|100
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|vs BAL
|101
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|vs NYG
|102
|Travis Benjamin
|SF
|@ SEA
|103
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|104
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ MIA
|105
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|vs ARI
|106
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|@ NO
|107
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|@ NO
|108
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ LV
|109
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|vs ARI
|110
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs DAL
|111
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|vs DEN
|112
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|vs NYG
|113
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|@ LAR
|114
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|vs NYG
|115
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ ATL
|116
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|vs DAL
|117
|John Ross
|NYG
|@ MIA
|118
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ HOU
|119
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|@ MIA
|120
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs LAC
|121
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|@ CHI
|122
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|123
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ LV
|124
|Kendall Hinton
|DEN
|@ KC
|125
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|@ DET
|126
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|vs IND
|127
|Christian Blake
|ATL
|vs TB
|128
|Stanley Morgan Jr.
|CIN
|vs LAC
|129
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|130
|Dezmon Patmon
|IND
|@ HOU
|131
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|vs MIN
|132
|Jeff Smith
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|133
|Jake Kumerow
|BUF
|vs NE