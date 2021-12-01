 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 13 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We have now put 12 weeks of fantasy football behind us as we move on to the 13th week of an 18 week season. The most-likely set up fantasy football players have this season is fantasy playoffs starting in Week 14 or 15 with a championship game in Week 17, but some leagues may have kept their playoffs starting in Week 13 or 14, ending in Week 16. That means there could be some leagues already starting their playoffs this week! Time flies when you are having fun or goes really slow when you are losing often.

You’ll need to choose the right quarterback this week to help you in what could be a crucial matchup for your fake teams and we have your rankings and injury info right here.

Injury news

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is dealing with a neck strain that puts his availability in question for this week against the Eagles.

Taysom Hill, Saints

Hill has been dealing with a plantar fascia injury, but was available the last two weeks as an emergency quarterback. This week he is getting first-team reps and looks like he may get the start on Thursday against the Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury, but is trending toward playing against the Giants at this time.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Murray should be very close to returning after Arizona’s bye week. It would be surprising if he didn’t suit up against the Bears.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Bridgewater is dealing with a shin injury that he was able to play through in Week 12. He will likely gut through the injury against the Chiefs this week.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.

Quarterback Rankings Week 13

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tom Brady TB @ ATL
2 Lamar Jackson BAL @ PIT
3 Kyler Murray ARI @ CHI
4 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs DEN
5 Josh Allen BUF vs NE
6 Dak Prescott DAL @ NO
7 Jalen Hurts PHI @ NYJ
8 Justin Herbert LAC @ CIN
9 Matthew Stafford LAR vs JAC
10 Joe Burrow CIN vs LAC
11 Kirk Cousins MIN @ DET
12 Derek Carr LV vs WAS
13 Russell Wilson SEA vs SF
14 Taysom Hill NO vs DAL
15 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ LV
16 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs NYG
17 Carson Wentz IND @ HOU
18 Tyrod Taylor HOU vs IND
19 Daniel Jones NYG @ MIA
20 Mac Jones NE @ BUF
21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ SEA
22 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @ KC
23 Andy Dalton CHI vs ARI
24 Matt Ryan ATL vs TB
25 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs BAL
26 Jared Goff DET vs MIN
27 Trevor Lawrence JAC @ LAR
28 Zach Wilson NYJ vs PHI
29 Trevor Siemian NO vs DAL
30 Trey Lance SF @ SEA
31 Joe Flacco NYJ vs PHI
32 Tim Boyle DET vs MIN

