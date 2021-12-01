Quarterback rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We have now put 12 weeks of fantasy football behind us as we move on to the 13th week of an 18 week season. The most-likely set up fantasy football players have this season is fantasy playoffs starting in Week 14 or 15 with a championship game in Week 17, but some leagues may have kept their playoffs starting in Week 13 or 14, ending in Week 16. That means there could be some leagues already starting their playoffs this week! Time flies when you are having fun or goes really slow when you are losing often.

You’ll need to choose the right quarterback this week to help you in what could be a crucial matchup for your fake teams and we have your rankings and injury info right here.

Injury news

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is dealing with a neck strain that puts his availability in question for this week against the Eagles.

Taysom Hill, Saints

Hill has been dealing with a plantar fascia injury, but was available the last two weeks as an emergency quarterback. This week he is getting first-team reps and looks like he may get the start on Thursday against the Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury, but is trending toward playing against the Giants at this time.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Murray should be very close to returning after Arizona’s bye week. It would be surprising if he didn’t suit up against the Bears.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Bridgewater is dealing with a shin injury that he was able to play through in Week 12. He will likely gut through the injury against the Chiefs this week.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.