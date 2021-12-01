 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 13 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By Chet Gresham
Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball down the field in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Why do we bother drafting running backs at all? Another week, another slew of injuries at the position to further complicate our journey towards a fantasy football championship. 2021’s No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts, Christian McCaffrey, is out for the season, while No. 2, Dalvin Cook, manages two shoulder dislocations that could keep him out of lineups for the next couple of weeks and Alvin Kamara has missed three straight games. We’re here to help you win at the running back position Week 13 and dominate your fantasy matchups.

Injury news

As noted above, Christian McCaffrey is done with the season due to an ankle injury. Chuba Hubbard will take the bulk of the work for the Panthers with him out of the lineup, but after their Week 13 bye, they do have a couple of tough matchups between the Bills and Bucs.

Dalvin Cook is likely out for Week 13 after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 12. He’s got a significant history of shoulder injuries and was already managing one before being carted off of the field in Sunday’s contest against the 49ers. Alexander Mattison is all but a lock for an RB1 performance as long as Cook is off of the field.

Alvin Kamara returned to practice this week after missing his third-straight game with a knee injury. His status remains uncertain for Week 13, but on the plus side for the Saints, veteran back Mark Ingram has practiced in full after missing Week 12 with a knee injury.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has been managing a knee injury, and despite reports that the team may rest him to allow for some recovery, it seems he’s determined to keep playing. Jerry Jones said this week that he expects Elliott to “carry a serious load” in Week 13... so anything is possible.

Lions RB D’Andre Swift was ruled out early on Thanksgiving with a shoulder injury and is uncertain for Week 13. If he’s inactive, fire up Jamaal Williams as an RB2 against the Vikings.

RB JD McKissic had a big scare on Monday Night Football after being carted off with a neck injury following his two-touchdown performance in primetime. His agent, Doug Henderson, tweeted after the game that he is “all good”. His status for Week 13 is unknown at this time.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye. Fantasy managers will be without the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, along with Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Dontrell Hilliard.

Week 13 streamer

Boston Scott vs. Jets

This won’t feel great, but Scott could be in a great position to surprise yet again against the Jets defense in Week 13. Prior to their outing against a diminished Texans rushing attack, the Jets had allowed at least one RB 10+ PPR points in every game this season and five separate perforamnces of 24+ PPR points. Keep in mind that teammate Jordan Howard could possibly return from injury this week, which would lower Scott’s upside, but the matchup is a juicy one regardless.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 13

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND @ HOU
2 Joe Mixon CIN vs LAC
3 Austin Ekeler LAC @ CIN
4 Leonard Fournette TB @ ATL
5 Najee Harris PIT vs BAL
6 Alexander Mattison MIN @ DET
7 Alvin Kamara NO vs DAL
8 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs TB
9 Elijah Mitchell SF @ SEA
10 James Robinson JAC @ LAR
11 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ NO
12 James Conner ARI @ CHI
13 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR vs JAC
14 Saquon Barkley NYG @ MIA
15 Antonio Gibson WAS @ LV
16 Josh Jacobs LV vs WAS
17 David Montgomery CHI vs ARI
18 Myles Gaskin MIA vs NYG
19 Javonte Williams DEN @ KC
20 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ KC
21 Miles Sanders PHI @ NYJ
22 Damien Harris NE @ BUF
23 Boston Scott PHI @ NYJ
24 Tony Pollard DAL @ NO
25 D'Andre Swift DET vs MIN
26 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs DEN
27 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ BUF
28 Devonta Freeman BAL @ PIT
29 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs PHI
30 Rex Burkhead HOU vs IND
31 Devin Singletary BUF vs NE
32 Alex Collins SEA vs SF
33 Matt Breida BUF vs NE
34 Darrel Williams KC vs DEN
35 Jamaal Williams DET vs MIN
36 Ty Johnson NYJ vs PHI
37 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ SEA
38 Latavius Murray BAL @ PIT
39 Nyheim Hines IND @ HOU
40 J.D. McKissic WAS @ LV
41 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs SF
42 David Johnson HOU vs IND
43 Mike Davis ATL vs TB
44 Sony Michel LAR vs JAC
45 Kenyan Drake LV vs WAS
46 Ronald Jones II TB @ ATL
47 Mark Ingram II NO vs DAL
48 Carlos Hyde JAC @ LAR
49 Brandon Bolden NE @ BUF
50 Devontae Booker NYG @ MIA
51 Kene Nwangwu MIN @ DET
52 Eno Benjamin ARI @ CHI
53 Samaje Perine CIN vs LAC
54 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ NYJ
55 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs DAL
56 Giovani Bernard TB @ ATL
57 Phillip Lindsay MIA vs NYG
58 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs NYG
59 Austin Walter NYJ vs PHI
60 Jaret Patterson WAS @ LV
61 Joshua Kelley LAC @ CIN
62 Jermar Jefferson DET vs MIN
63 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL vs TB
64 Khalil Herbert CHI vs ARI
65 Chris Evans CIN vs LAC
66 Kalen Ballage PIT vs BAL
67 Jalen Richard LV vs WAS
68 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs BAL
69 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ SEA
70 Qadree Ollison ATL vs TB
71 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ PIT
72 Godwin Igwebuike DET vs MIN
73 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs BAL
74 Larry Rountree III LAC @ CIN
75 Darius Bradwell LAC @ CIN
76 Justin Jackson LAC @ CIN
77 Jerick McKinnon KC vs DEN
78 Zack Moss BUF vs NE
79 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA vs NYG
80 Chase Edmonds ARI @ CHI
81 C.J. Ham MIN @ DET
82 Patrick Laird MIA vs NYG
83 Elijhaa Penny NYG @ MIA
84 Marlon Mack IND @ HOU
85 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ LAR
86 Corey Clement DAL @ NO

