Running back PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

Why do we bother drafting running backs at all? Another week, another slew of injuries at the position to further complicate our journey towards a fantasy football championship. 2021’s No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts, Christian McCaffrey, is out for the season, while No. 2, Dalvin Cook, manages two shoulder dislocations that could keep him out of lineups for the next couple of weeks and Alvin Kamara has missed three straight games. We’re here to help you win at the running back position Week 13 and dominate your fantasy matchups.

Injury news

As noted above, Christian McCaffrey is done with the season due to an ankle injury. Chuba Hubbard will take the bulk of the work for the Panthers with him out of the lineup, but after their Week 13 bye, they do have a couple of tough matchups between the Bills and Bucs.

Dalvin Cook is likely out for Week 13 after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 12. He’s got a significant history of shoulder injuries and was already managing one before being carted off of the field in Sunday’s contest against the 49ers. Alexander Mattison is all but a lock for an RB1 performance as long as Cook is off of the field.

Alvin Kamara returned to practice this week after missing his third-straight game with a knee injury. His status remains uncertain for Week 13, but on the plus side for the Saints, veteran back Mark Ingram has practiced in full after missing Week 12 with a knee injury.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has been managing a knee injury, and despite reports that the team may rest him to allow for some recovery, it seems he’s determined to keep playing. Jerry Jones said this week that he expects Elliott to “carry a serious load” in Week 13... so anything is possible.

Lions RB D’Andre Swift was ruled out early on Thanksgiving with a shoulder injury and is uncertain for Week 13. If he’s inactive, fire up Jamaal Williams as an RB2 against the Vikings.

RB JD McKissic had a big scare on Monday Night Football after being carted off with a neck injury following his two-touchdown performance in primetime. His agent, Doug Henderson, tweeted after the game that he is “all good”. His status for Week 13 is unknown at this time.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye. Fantasy managers will be without the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, along with Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Dontrell Hilliard.

Week 13 streamer

Boston Scott vs. Jets

This won’t feel great, but Scott could be in a great position to surprise yet again against the Jets defense in Week 13. Prior to their outing against a diminished Texans rushing attack, the Jets had allowed at least one RB 10+ PPR points in every game this season and five separate perforamnces of 24+ PPR points. Keep in mind that teammate Jordan Howard could possibly return from injury this week, which would lower Scott’s upside, but the matchup is a juicy one regardless.