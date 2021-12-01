Running back PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

Why do we bother drafting running backs at all? Another week, another slew of injuries at the position to further complicate our journey towards a fantasy football championship. 2021’s No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts, Christian McCaffrey, is out for the season, while No. 2, Dalvin Cook, manages two shoulder dislocations that could keep him out of lineups for the next couple of weeks and Alvin Kamara has missed three straight games. We’re here to help you win at the running back position Week 13 and dominate your fantasy matchups.
Injury news
As noted above, Christian McCaffrey is done with the season due to an ankle injury. Chuba Hubbard will take the bulk of the work for the Panthers with him out of the lineup, but after their Week 13 bye, they do have a couple of tough matchups between the Bills and Bucs.
Dalvin Cook is likely out for Week 13 after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 12. He’s got a significant history of shoulder injuries and was already managing one before being carted off of the field in Sunday’s contest against the 49ers. Alexander Mattison is all but a lock for an RB1 performance as long as Cook is off of the field.
Alvin Kamara returned to practice this week after missing his third-straight game with a knee injury. His status remains uncertain for Week 13, but on the plus side for the Saints, veteran back Mark Ingram has practiced in full after missing Week 12 with a knee injury.
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has been managing a knee injury, and despite reports that the team may rest him to allow for some recovery, it seems he’s determined to keep playing. Jerry Jones said this week that he expects Elliott to “carry a serious load” in Week 13... so anything is possible.
Lions RB D’Andre Swift was ruled out early on Thanksgiving with a shoulder injury and is uncertain for Week 13. If he’s inactive, fire up Jamaal Williams as an RB2 against the Vikings.
RB JD McKissic had a big scare on Monday Night Football after being carted off with a neck injury following his two-touchdown performance in primetime. His agent, Doug Henderson, tweeted after the game that he is “all good”. His status for Week 13 is unknown at this time.
Bye weeks
The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye. Fantasy managers will be without the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, along with Chuba Hubbard, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Dontrell Hilliard.
Week 13 streamer
Boston Scott vs. Jets
This won’t feel great, but Scott could be in a great position to surprise yet again against the Jets defense in Week 13. Prior to their outing against a diminished Texans rushing attack, the Jets had allowed at least one RB 10+ PPR points in every game this season and five separate perforamnces of 24+ PPR points. Keep in mind that teammate Jordan Howard could possibly return from injury this week, which would lower Scott’s upside, but the matchup is a juicy one regardless.
Running back PPR rankings for Week 13
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ HOU
|2
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|vs LAC
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ CIN
|4
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|@ ATL
|5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs BAL
|6
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|@ DET
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|vs DAL
|8
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs TB
|9
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|@ SEA
|10
|James Robinson
|JAC
|@ LAR
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|@ NO
|12
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ CHI
|13
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|vs JAC
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|@ MIA
|15
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ LV
|16
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs WAS
|17
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|vs ARI
|18
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs NYG
|19
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ KC
|20
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ KC
|21
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|22
|Damien Harris
|NE
|@ BUF
|23
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|24
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|@ NO
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|vs MIN
|26
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|vs DEN
|27
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|@ BUF
|28
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|@ PIT
|29
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|30
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|vs IND
|31
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs NE
|32
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|vs SF
|33
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|vs NE
|34
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|vs DEN
|35
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|vs MIN
|36
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|37
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|@ SEA
|38
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|@ PIT
|39
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ HOU
|40
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|@ LV
|41
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|vs SF
|42
|David Johnson
|HOU
|vs IND
|43
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|vs TB
|44
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs JAC
|45
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|vs WAS
|46
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|@ ATL
|47
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|vs DAL
|48
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|@ LAR
|49
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|@ BUF
|50
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|@ MIA
|51
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|@ DET
|52
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|@ CHI
|53
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|vs LAC
|54
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|55
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|vs DAL
|56
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|@ ATL
|57
|Phillip Lindsay
|MIA
|vs NYG
|58
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|vs NYG
|59
|Austin Walter
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|60
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ LV
|61
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|@ CIN
|62
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|vs MIN
|63
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|vs TB
|64
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|vs ARI
|65
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|vs LAC
|66
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|vs BAL
|67
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs WAS
|68
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|vs BAL
|69
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|@ SEA
|70
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|vs TB
|71
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|@ PIT
|72
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|vs MIN
|73
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|vs BAL
|74
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|@ CIN
|75
|Darius Bradwell
|LAC
|@ CIN
|76
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ CIN
|77
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|vs DEN
|78
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs NE
|79
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|MIA
|vs NYG
|80
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|@ CHI
|81
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|@ DET
|82
|Patrick Laird
|MIA
|vs NYG
|83
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|@ MIA
|84
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|@ HOU
|85
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|@ LAR
|86
|Corey Clement
|DAL
|@ NO