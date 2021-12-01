Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

This fantasy football season has gone lightning fast, as usual. We are already in Week 13 and the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner. Our non-PPR Top 10 fantasy receivers this year are Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, and Mike Williams. That’s a pretty star-studded list and yet another reason to keep drafting stud receivers early.
Injuries
DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
Coach Kliff Kingsbury says he is hopeful that Hopkins can return this week. It would seem that both Kyler Murray and Hopkins are trending in the right direction coming off their bye.
Amari Cooper, Cowboys
Cooper is still on the COVID-19 list and his availability for Thursday night is still in doubt.
Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys
Wilson has yet to practice this week with an ankle injury. He had a big game with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper out last week. This week Lamb is set to return, while Cooper and Wilson are question marks.
Deebo Samuel, 49ers
Samuel is likely out 1-2 weeks with a groin injury. Brandon Aiyuk will likely be the only 49ers receiver we can trust this week, which we wouldn’t have been saying a few weeks ago.
Bye weeks
The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.
Analysis
WR Standard Rankings Week 13
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs DEN
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs JAC
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ DET
|4
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs TB
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs NE
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs LAC
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ NO
|8
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ ATL
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ ATL
|10
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ DET
|11
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ LV
|12
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|vs SF
|13
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ CIN
|14
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ NO
|15
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ CHI
|16
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ PIT
|17
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs BAL
|18
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ HOU
|19
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs NYG
|20
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ SEA
|21
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|vs SF
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|23
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs LAC
|24
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs BAL
|25
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ CIN
|26
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs IND
|27
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs ARI
|28
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|@ NO
|29
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|@ KC
|30
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|31
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ KC
|32
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|@ PIT
|33
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ CHI
|34
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs JAC
|35
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|36
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs WAS
|37
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|vs JAC
|38
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ BUF
|39
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs NE
|40
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ LAR
|41
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ BUF
|42
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|@ HOU
|43
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ KC
|44
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ ATL
|45
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ MIA
|46
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs NE
|47
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ MIA
|48
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ BUF
|49
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ MIA
|50
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs NE
|51
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs DAL
|52
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs TB
|53
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs DAL
|54
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs LAC
|55
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ CHI
|56
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs ARI
|57
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ CHI
|58
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs NYG
|59
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs DAL
|60
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs TB
|61
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|62
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|vs WAS
|63
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ LAR
|64
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs WAS
|65
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|@ LV
|66
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|@ LV
|67
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ SEA
|68
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ HOU
|69
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs MIN
|70
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|71
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ MIA
|72
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|73
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|vs MIN
|74
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs BAL
|75
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|@ LAR
|76
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs WAS
|77
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ PIT
|78
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ NO
|79
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs DEN
|80
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|81
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs DEN
|82
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs ARI
|83
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs IND
|84
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|@ SEA
|85
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|vs TB
|86
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ DET
|87
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ ATL
|88
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ PIT
|89
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs MIN
|90
|Travis Benjamin
|SF
|@ SEA
|91
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs IND
|92
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ CIN
|93
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ CIN
|94
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|vs SF
|95
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|vs SF
|96
|Danny Amendola
|HOU
|vs IND
|97
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|@ BUF
|98
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs DEN
|99
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|vs DEN
|100
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ LV
|101
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|vs BAL
|102
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ MIA
|103
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|@ NO
|104
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|vs ARI
|105
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|106
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|@ MIA
|107
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ LV
|108
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|@ NO
|109
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|vs NYG
|110
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|vs ARI
|111
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs DAL
|112
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|vs NYG
|113
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|@ LAR
|114
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ ATL
|115
|Kendall Hinton
|DEN
|@ KC
|116
|John Ross
|NYG
|@ MIA
|117
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|vs DAL
|118
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ HOU
|119
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|vs IND
|120
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs LAC
|121
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|vs NYG
|122
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|123
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ LV
|124
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|@ CHI
|125
|Dezmon Patmon
|IND
|@ HOU
|126
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|@ DET
|127
|Stanley Morgan Jr.
|CIN
|vs LAC
|128
|Jeff Smith
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|129
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|vs MIN
|130
|Christian Blake
|ATL
|vs TB
|131
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|132
|Jake Kumerow
|BUF
|vs NE