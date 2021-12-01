Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

This fantasy football season has gone lightning fast, as usual. We are already in Week 13 and the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner. Our non-PPR Top 10 fantasy receivers this year are Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, and Mike Williams. That’s a pretty star-studded list and yet another reason to keep drafting stud receivers early.

Injuries

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Coach Kliff Kingsbury says he is hopeful that Hopkins can return this week. It would seem that both Kyler Murray and Hopkins are trending in the right direction coming off their bye.

Amari Cooper, Cowboys

Cooper is still on the COVID-19 list and his availability for Thursday night is still in doubt.

Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys

Wilson has yet to practice this week with an ankle injury. He had a big game with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper out last week. This week Lamb is set to return, while Cooper and Wilson are question marks.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers

Samuel is likely out 1-2 weeks with a groin injury. Brandon Aiyuk will likely be the only 49ers receiver we can trust this week, which we wouldn’t have been saying a few weeks ago.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.

Analysis