Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 13 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

This fantasy football season has gone lightning fast, as usual. We are already in Week 13 and the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner. Our non-PPR Top 10 fantasy receivers this year are Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, and Mike Williams. That’s a pretty star-studded list and yet another reason to keep drafting stud receivers early.

Injuries

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Coach Kliff Kingsbury says he is hopeful that Hopkins can return this week. It would seem that both Kyler Murray and Hopkins are trending in the right direction coming off their bye.

Amari Cooper, Cowboys

Cooper is still on the COVID-19 list and his availability for Thursday night is still in doubt.

Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys

Wilson has yet to practice this week with an ankle injury. He had a big game with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper out last week. This week Lamb is set to return, while Cooper and Wilson are question marks.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers

Samuel is likely out 1-2 weeks with a groin injury. Brandon Aiyuk will likely be the only 49ers receiver we can trust this week, which we wouldn’t have been saying a few weeks ago.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.

Analysis

WR Standard Rankings Week 13

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tyreek Hill KC vs DEN
2 Cooper Kupp LAR vs JAC
3 Justin Jefferson MIN @ DET
4 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs TB
5 Stefon Diggs BUF vs NE
6 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs LAC
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ NO
8 Chris Godwin TB @ ATL
9 Mike Evans TB @ ATL
10 Adam Thielen MIN @ DET
11 Terry McLaurin WAS @ LV
12 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs SF
13 Keenan Allen LAC @ CIN
14 Amari Cooper DAL @ NO
15 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ CHI
16 Marquise Brown BAL @ PIT
17 Diontae Johnson PIT vs BAL
18 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ HOU
19 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs NYG
20 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ SEA
21 Tyler Lockett SEA vs SF
22 DeVonta Smith PHI @ NYJ
23 Tee Higgins CIN vs LAC
24 Chase Claypool PIT vs BAL
25 Mike Williams LAC @ CIN
26 Brandin Cooks HOU vs IND
27 Darnell Mooney CHI vs ARI
28 Michael Gallup DAL @ NO
29 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ KC
30 Elijah Moore NYJ vs PHI
31 Courtland Sutton DEN @ KC
32 Rashod Bateman BAL @ PIT
33 Christian Kirk ARI @ CHI
34 Van Jefferson LAR vs JAC
35 Corey Davis NYJ vs PHI
36 Hunter Renfrow LV vs WAS
37 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR vs JAC
38 Kendrick Bourne NE @ BUF
39 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs NE
40 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ LAR
41 Jakobi Meyers NE @ BUF
42 T.Y. Hilton IND @ HOU
43 Tim Patrick DEN @ KC
44 Antonio Brown TB @ ATL
45 Kadarius Toney NYG @ MIA
46 Cole Beasley BUF vs NE
47 Kenny Golladay NYG @ MIA
48 Nelson Agholor NE @ BUF
49 Sterling Shepard NYG @ MIA
50 Gabriel Davis BUF vs NE
51 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs DAL
52 Russell Gage ATL vs TB
53 Marquez Callaway NO vs DAL
54 Tyler Boyd CIN vs LAC
55 A.J. Green ARI @ CHI
56 Allen Robinson II CHI vs ARI
57 Rondale Moore ARI @ CHI
58 Albert Wilson MIA vs NYG
59 Deonte Harris NO vs DAL
60 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs TB
61 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs PHI
62 DeSean Jackson LV vs WAS
63 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ LAR
64 Bryan Edwards LV vs WAS
65 DeAndre Carter WAS @ LV
66 Curtis Samuel WAS @ LV
67 Jauan Jennings SF @ SEA
68 Zach Pascal IND @ HOU
69 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs MIN
70 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs PHI
71 Darius Slayton NYG @ MIA
72 Quez Watkins PHI @ NYJ
73 Josh Reynolds DET vs MIN
74 James Washington PIT vs BAL
75 Laquon Treadwell JAC @ LAR
76 Zay Jones LV vs WAS
77 Sammy Watkins BAL @ PIT
78 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ NO
79 Mecole Hardman KC vs DEN
80 Jalen Reagor PHI @ NYJ
81 Byron Pringle KC vs DEN
82 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs ARI
83 Nico Collins HOU vs IND
84 Trent Sherfield SF @ SEA
85 Tajae Sharpe ATL vs TB
86 K.J. Osborn MIN @ DET
87 Tyler Johnson TB @ ATL
88 Devin Duvernay BAL @ PIT
89 Kalif Raymond DET vs MIN
90 Travis Benjamin SF @ SEA
91 Chris Conley HOU vs IND
92 Joshua Palmer LAC @ CIN
93 Jalen Guyton LAC @ CIN
94 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA vs SF
95 Freddie Swain SEA vs SF
96 Danny Amendola HOU vs IND
97 N'Keal Harry NE @ BUF
98 Demarcus Robinson KC vs DEN
99 Josh Gordon KC vs DEN
100 Adam Humphries WAS @ LV
101 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs BAL
102 Collin Johnson NYG @ MIA
103 Malik Turner DAL @ NO
104 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI vs ARI
105 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs PHI
106 Pharoh Cooper NYG @ MIA
107 Cam Sims WAS @ LV
108 Noah Brown DAL @ NO
109 Mack Hollins MIA vs NYG
110 Damiere Byrd CHI vs ARI
111 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs DAL
112 Preston Williams MIA vs NYG
113 Tavon Austin JAC @ LAR
114 Scotty Miller TB @ ATL
115 Kendall Hinton DEN @ KC
116 John Ross NYG @ MIA
117 Kenny Stills NO vs DAL
118 Ashton Dulin IND @ HOU
119 Chris Moore HOU vs IND
120 Mike Thomas CIN vs LAC
121 Isaiah Ford MIA vs NYG
122 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI @ NYJ
123 Dyami Brown WAS @ LV
124 Antoine Wesley ARI @ CHI
125 Dezmon Patmon IND @ HOU
126 Dede Westbrook MIN @ DET
127 Stanley Morgan Jr. CIN vs LAC
128 Jeff Smith NYJ vs PHI
129 KhaDarel Hodge DET vs MIN
130 Christian Blake ATL vs TB
131 Greg Ward PHI @ NYJ
132 Jake Kumerow BUF vs NE

