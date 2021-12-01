Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

Week 12 is behind us and Week 13 is ready for some fantasy gridiron action. Our non-PPR fantasy running back leaders through 12 weeks are Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott, James Conner, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson and Nick Chubb. As usual, it has been a crazy season.

Injury news

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

McCaffrey is done for the season with an ankle injury and Chuba Hubbard will take over the lead role again moving forward.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Cook looks like he’ll be out the next two games with a shoulder injury. Alexander Mattison will get the start against the Lions.

Alvin Kamara/Mark Ingram, Saints

Both Ingram and Kamara missed last week, but both have returned to practice for Week 13. Ingram is set to return, but Kamara has been limited and plays on TNF. Kamara could be eased back if he does return this week.

D’Andre Swift, Lions

Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain and looks iffy for this week against the Vikings. Jamaal Williams would get the start if Swift can’t go.

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Sanders hurt his ankle/foot last week, but head coach Nick Sirianni says he is headed in the right direction.

J.D. McKissic, Washington

McKissis hurt his neck in Week 12, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.