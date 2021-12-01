 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 13 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Week 12 is behind us and Week 13 is ready for some fantasy gridiron action. Our non-PPR fantasy running back leaders through 12 weeks are Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott, James Conner, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson and Nick Chubb. As usual, it has been a crazy season.

Injury news

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

McCaffrey is done for the season with an ankle injury and Chuba Hubbard will take over the lead role again moving forward.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Cook looks like he’ll be out the next two games with a shoulder injury. Alexander Mattison will get the start against the Lions.

Alvin Kamara/Mark Ingram, Saints

Both Ingram and Kamara missed last week, but both have returned to practice for Week 13. Ingram is set to return, but Kamara has been limited and plays on TNF. Kamara could be eased back if he does return this week.

D’Andre Swift, Lions

Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain and looks iffy for this week against the Vikings. Jamaal Williams would get the start if Swift can’t go.

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Sanders hurt his ankle/foot last week, but head coach Nick Sirianni says he is headed in the right direction.

J.D. McKissic, Washington

McKissis hurt his neck in Week 12, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

Bye weeks

The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 13

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND @ HOU
2 Joe Mixon CIN vs LAC
3 Leonard Fournette TB @ ATL
4 Austin Ekeler LAC @ CIN
5 Najee Harris PIT vs BAL
6 Alexander Mattison MIN @ DET
7 Alvin Kamara NO vs DAL
8 James Robinson JAC @ LAR
9 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ NO
10 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR vs JAC
11 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs TB
12 James Conner ARI @ CHI
13 Elijah Mitchell SF @ SEA
14 Josh Jacobs LV vs WAS
15 Saquon Barkley NYG @ MIA
16 Antonio Gibson WAS @ LV
17 David Montgomery CHI vs ARI
18 Javonte Williams DEN @ KC
19 Myles Gaskin MIA vs NYG
20 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ KC
21 Damien Harris NE @ BUF
22 Miles Sanders PHI @ NYJ
23 Tony Pollard DAL @ NO
24 Boston Scott PHI @ NYJ
25 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ BUF
26 D'Andre Swift DET vs MIN
27 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs DEN
28 Devonta Freeman BAL @ PIT
29 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs PHI
30 Alex Collins SEA vs SF
31 Matt Breida BUF vs NE
32 Devin Singletary BUF vs NE
33 Darrel Williams KC vs DEN
34 Rex Burkhead HOU vs IND
35 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ SEA
36 Jamaal Williams DET vs MIN
37 Ty Johnson NYJ vs PHI
38 Latavius Murray BAL @ PIT
39 Sony Michel LAR vs JAC
40 Ronald Jones II TB @ ATL
41 Mike Davis ATL vs TB
42 David Johnson HOU vs IND
43 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs SF
44 Kenyan Drake LV vs WAS
45 Mark Ingram II NO vs DAL
46 Nyheim Hines IND @ HOU
48 Carlos Hyde JAC @ LAR
49 J.D. McKissic WAS @ LV
50 Brandon Bolden NE @ BUF
51 Devontae Booker NYG @ MIA
52 Eno Benjamin ARI @ CHI
53 Samaje Perine CIN vs LAC
54 Kene Nwangwu MIN @ DET
55 Austin Walter NYJ vs PHI
56 Phillip Lindsay MIA vs NYG
57 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs DAL
58 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs NYG
59 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ NYJ
60 Jaret Patterson WAS @ LV
61 Joshua Kelley LAC @ CIN
62 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL vs TB
63 Giovani Bernard TB @ ATL
64 Jermar Jefferson DET vs MIN
65 Khalil Herbert CHI vs ARI
66 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs BAL
67 Kalen Ballage PIT vs BAL
68 Chris Evans CIN vs LAC
69 Godwin Igwebuike DET vs MIN
70 Darius Bradwell LAC @ CIN
71 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ PIT
72 Qadree Ollison ATL vs TB
73 Jalen Richard LV vs WAS
74 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ SEA
75 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs BAL
76 Larry Rountree III LAC @ CIN
77 Zack Moss BUF vs NE
78 Justin Jackson LAC @ CIN
79 Patrick Laird MIA vs NYG
80 Chase Edmonds ARI @ CHI
81 Elijhaa Penny NYG @ MIA
82 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA vs NYG
83 C.J. Ham MIN @ DET
84 Marlon Mack IND @ HOU
85 Corey Clement DAL @ NO
86 Dare Ogunbowale JAC @ LAR

More From DraftKings Nation