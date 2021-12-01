Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 13 fantasy football

Week 12 is behind us and Week 13 is ready for some fantasy gridiron action. Our non-PPR fantasy running back leaders through 12 weeks are Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott, James Conner, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson and Nick Chubb. As usual, it has been a crazy season.
Injury news
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
McCaffrey is done for the season with an ankle injury and Chuba Hubbard will take over the lead role again moving forward.
Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Cook looks like he’ll be out the next two games with a shoulder injury. Alexander Mattison will get the start against the Lions.
Alvin Kamara/Mark Ingram, Saints
Both Ingram and Kamara missed last week, but both have returned to practice for Week 13. Ingram is set to return, but Kamara has been limited and plays on TNF. Kamara could be eased back if he does return this week.
D’Andre Swift, Lions
Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain and looks iffy for this week against the Vikings. Jamaal Williams would get the start if Swift can’t go.
Miles Sanders, Eagles
Sanders hurt his ankle/foot last week, but head coach Nick Sirianni says he is headed in the right direction.
J.D. McKissic, Washington
McKissis hurt his neck in Week 12, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time.
Bye weeks
The Browns, Panthers, Packers and Titans are on a Week 13 bye.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 13
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ HOU
|2
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|vs LAC
|3
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|@ ATL
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ CIN
|5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs BAL
|6
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|@ DET
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|vs DAL
|8
|James Robinson
|JAC
|@ LAR
|9
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|@ NO
|10
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|vs JAC
|11
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs TB
|12
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ CHI
|13
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|@ SEA
|14
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs WAS
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|@ MIA
|16
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ LV
|17
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|vs ARI
|18
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ KC
|19
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs NYG
|20
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ KC
|21
|Damien Harris
|NE
|@ BUF
|22
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|23
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|@ NO
|24
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|25
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|@ BUF
|26
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|vs MIN
|27
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|vs DEN
|28
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|@ PIT
|29
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|30
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|vs SF
|31
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|vs NE
|32
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs NE
|33
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|vs DEN
|34
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|vs IND
|35
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|@ SEA
|36
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|vs MIN
|37
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|38
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|@ PIT
|39
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs JAC
|40
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|@ ATL
|41
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|vs TB
|42
|David Johnson
|HOU
|vs IND
|43
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|vs SF
|44
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|vs WAS
|45
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|vs DAL
|46
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ HOU
|48
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|@ LAR
|49
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|@ LV
|50
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|@ BUF
|51
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|@ MIA
|52
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|@ CHI
|53
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|vs LAC
|54
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|@ DET
|55
|Austin Walter
|NYJ
|vs PHI
|56
|Phillip Lindsay
|MIA
|vs NYG
|57
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|vs DAL
|58
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|vs NYG
|59
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|@ NYJ
|60
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ LV
|61
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|@ CIN
|62
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|vs TB
|63
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|@ ATL
|64
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|vs MIN
|65
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|vs ARI
|66
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|vs BAL
|67
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|vs BAL
|68
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|vs LAC
|69
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|vs MIN
|70
|Darius Bradwell
|LAC
|@ CIN
|71
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|@ PIT
|72
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|vs TB
|73
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs WAS
|74
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|@ SEA
|75
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|vs BAL
|76
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|@ CIN
|77
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs NE
|78
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ CIN
|79
|Patrick Laird
|MIA
|vs NYG
|80
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|@ CHI
|81
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|@ MIA
|82
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|MIA
|vs NYG
|83
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|@ DET
|84
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|@ HOU
|85
|Corey Clement
|DAL
|@ NO
|86
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|@ LAR