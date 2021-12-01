No. 6 Villanova vs. Penn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a crosstown battle in the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday as the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats head over to The Palestra to face the Penn Quakers.

After a week off, Villanova (4-2) got back into action on Sunday and blasted La Salle for a 72-46 victory in their first Big 5 game of the year. The Wildcats were firmly in control from the opening tip and got a strong outing from senior Collin Gillespie, who had 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Penn (3-6) is coming off a 76-60 loss at Arkansas on Sunday. The Quakers were led offensively by Clark Slajchert, who dropped 25 in the setback.

How to watch Villanova vs. Penn

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -16.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Villanova -16.5

KenPom has Villanova winning by 15 here but they’re going to have a little bit of extra juice playing in what’s technically a crosstown rivalry game. Take the Wildcats to cover here.

