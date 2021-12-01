Wagner vs. No. 25 Seton Hall: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates continues to roll along through its non-conference schedule and will open the month of December with a Wednesday night battle against the Wagner Seahawks.

Seton Hall (5-1) is fresh off an 84-70 victory over Bethune Cookman on Sunday. The Pirates controlled the pace throughout the game and were never in danger of letting the Wildcats to mount a comeback. Jared Rhoden led with 18 points while Alexis Yetna followed with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Wagner (2-0) is just playing its third game of the season. The Seahawks were last in action back on November 13, where they took down VCU in a low scoring 58-44 victory. They held the Rams to just 18 points in the second half. Alex Morales came up big, dropping 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

How to watch Wagner vs. No. 25 Seton Hall

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: FS2

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -15

Total: 135

The Pick

Seton Hall -15

There’s not of a sample size to make any determinations about Wagner but a Top 25 team like Seton Hall should be able to handle its business at home. KenPom has the Pirates winning by exactly 14 and they’ll push just past that to cover.

