No. 18 Memphis vs. Georgia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Memphis will be back in action on Wednesday night and will look to get back into the win column when hitting the road to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

Memphis (5-1) was humbled at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last Friday, falling to Iowa State 78-59 in the championship round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament. The Tigers shot just 35.8% from the field and turned the ball over 22 times in the loss. Emoni Bates had 12 points and three blocks.

Georgia (2-5) has had a rough go of things these last two weeks, losing four straight games heading into the month of December. The Bulldogs’ latest loss came on Sunday when falling 68-65 at home to Wofford. Jabri Abdur-Rahim led the charge with 20 points and four rebounds.

How to watch No. 18 Memphis vs. Georgia

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

TV: SECN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Memphis -11.5

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Georgia +11.5

Memphis has only blown out teams ranked over 200 in KenPom this year and while Georgia has lost a bunch already, they have kept losses within a reasonable margin. Lean with the Bulldogs to cover at home.

