Louisville vs. No. 22 Michigan State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge rolls along with a marquee matchup in East Lansing on Wednesday as the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans welcome the Louisville Cardinals to the Breslin Center.

Michigan State (5-2) was bested by Baylor in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas last Friday, falling 75-58 to the defending national champs. A two-point game at the break, the Spartans fell behind down the stretch and only scored 22 points in the second half. Gabe Brown led with 13 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Louisville (5-1) was also in The Bahamas over Thanksgiving week and defeated Maryland 63-55 on Saturday to win the Bahamas Championship tournament. This was a game of massive momentum swings and Louisville was able to get the one that mattered at the end of the contest. Malik Williams was the anchor of the teams with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Wednesday’s game will be the season debut for head coach Chris Mack, who served a six-game suspension to start the season.

How to watch Louisville vs. No. 22 Michigan State

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Louisville +5

Sparty has been living dangerously as of late as the two games prior to the Baylor loss came within five points. Louisville has its head coach back and will feed off the energy of the road crowd. The Cards cover here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.