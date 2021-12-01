Central Arkansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action on Wednesday and will look to remain unbeaten on the year when hosting in-state foe Central Arkansas.

Arkansas (6-0) has cruised through the first three weeks of the season and was last seen racing past Penn for a 76-60 victory on Sunday. The Razorbacks stayed in control for the duration of the contest and were powered by JD Notae, who dropped 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Central Arkansas (1-6) has had a rough first three weeks of the season but it has been somewhat competitive in its last two games. Following a six-point loss to VMI, the Bears lost 75-66 to Presbyterian on Friday in a game where Camren Hunter and Collin Cooper combined for 31 points.

How to watch Central Arkansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: SECN+/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -31

Total: 150

The Pick

Arkansas -31

The Razorbacks have yet to truly pile on a team this year and they’ll get their opportunity tonight. Central Arkansas is ranked 339th in KenPom and the only thing holding Arkansas back is if Eric Musselman starts rotating bench players in early.

