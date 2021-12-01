NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Wednesday, December 1st

There’s as full a slate of college basketball as we’ve seen this season, as 13 of the Top 25 teams in the country take to the hardwood on Wednesday, December 1st.

The Pac-12 kicks off conference play as the No. 5 UCLA Bruins host the Colorado Buffaloes, and the No. 20 USC Trojans face the Utah Utes. Both home teams in LA are double-digit favorites in the conference opener, and with Johnny Juzang in Westwood and Isaiah Mobley in South LA, they’ve got two of the brightest stars in college basketball anywhere.

Also in Philly, the Big 5 is in full swing already with No. 6 Villanova taking on Penn at The Palestra, There’s no better venue for college basketball anywhere in the country than the Ivy League team’s home court, which is as steeped in history and tradition as any. The Wildcats knocked off La Salle 72-46 to open the City Series on Sunday behind 11 points and eight rebounds from Eric Dixon.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Wednesday, December 1st from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Top 25 Hoops Schedule, Odds Dec. 1st Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM No. 6 Villanova Pennsylvania ESPN+ VU -16.5 139.5 7:00 PM Wagner No. 25 Seton Hall FS2 Seton Hall -15 135 7:15 PM No. 18 Memphis Georgia SECN Memphis -11.5 144.5 7:15 PM Louisville No. 22 Michigan State ESPN MSU -5 132.5 8:00 PM Central Arkansas No. 10 Arkansas SECN+/ESPN+ Arky -31 150 8:00 PM No. 14 Florida Oklahoma Bally Sports OU -1 134 8:00 PM Arkansas-Pine Bluff No. 19 Iowa State BIG12|ESPN+ Iowa State -30 138 8:00 PM UCF No. 21 Auburn SECN+/ESPN+ Auburn -9.5 141 9:00 PM No. 12 BYU Utah Valley ESPN+ BYU -14 139 9:15 PM No. 23 Wisconsin Georgia Tech ESPN2 Wisconsin -3.5 132.5 9:15 PM No. 24 Michigan North Carolina ESPN Michigan -1.5 148.5 9:30 PM Colorado No. 5 UCLA PAC12 UCLA -13.5 141.5 11:30 PM Utah No. 20 USC PAC12 USC -7.5 137

